Cyberpunk Edgerunners Creator Launches New Manga

Rafal Jaki, the creator of the famous animated series Cyberpunk Edgerunners, has just announced its brand new project: a action manga titled No\\Name.

A manga that explores serious themes in a fantasy world

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was acclaimed for its mix of vibrant colors and dark themes. And No\\Name should follow the same direction. This dark action manga immerses us in a supernatural world located in Northern Europe. In this universe, each individual is assigned supernatural powers based on their name, powers given by the government. The story follows a man and his faithful wolves, Ralf, as well as a young girl capable of transforming into a werebear, Ursula. They are investigating the disappearance of a child on behalf of the Names Agency, a government entity. This plot will allow us to explore the relationship between power, identity and social control.

No release date announced for France yet

As explained previously, the manga explores a world where the government agency Nordic Name Bureau assigns names to newborns, thus determining their destiny and their socio-economic status. When Ralf and Ursula, the two detectives with power, accept a mission for a charismatic politician, they quickly discover that appearances are deceptive, about this investigation and why they were given this case. The promises are that this story will raise questions about freedom, abuse of power and the quest for identity while leading us into a mysterious and captivating universe.

For those who loved the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, this new creation promises an equally breathtaking experience, with a recognizable visual style. The design of the character of Ursula is reminiscent of that of Rebecca, in the series. The possible release date of No\\Name in France is not yet announced. We are now awaiting official announcements to find out when and how you will be able to follow this new adventure created by Rafal Jaki. Prepare to explore a world where the name you bear determines your destiny. In the meantime, you can always dive into the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 through the anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners on Netflix.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is available on Netflix.