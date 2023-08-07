Amazon Prime Video Presents a New Series

Amazon Prime Video is coming out with an exciting new series that could potentially overshadow Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2. Titled “Those About to Die”, this series will take viewers on a thrilling journey into the world of chariot races and gladiator fights. Set to release in 2024, it promises to deliver an exhilarating experience. While it may not have the biggest budget, with Citadel and the Rings of Power outshining it at $300 million and $465 million respectively, the series has generated great anticipation and a first trailer is eagerly awaited.

Prime Video Expands its Reach

Prime Video has acquired the rights to broadcast the series in several European territories. Viewers in France, for instance, can look forward to the first season consisting of 10 episodes. Directed by Roland Emmerich, known for his work on Independence Day, and Marco Kreuzpaintner, the series takes inspiration from Daniel P. Mannix’s book of the same name. The script is penned by Robert Rodat, an Academy Award nominee for “Saving Private Ryan”. Production for the series is a collaboration between Centropolis, Hollywood Gang, and Street Entertainment.

What’s the Storyline?

Set in Rome in AD 79, the series revolves around the extravagance of the wealthy who indulge in chariot races and gladiator fights for their entertainment. This gritty world is marked by a thirst for blood and rampant corruption, adding to the intrigue and suspense of the storyline.

Star-Studded Cast

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Anthony Hopkins takes on the role of Emperor Vespasian, while Iwan Rheon from Game of Thrones portrays Tenax. Tom Hughes, known for his work in The English, will be seen as Titus Flavianus, and Sara Martins, famous for her role in Death in Paradise, will take on the character of Cala. Gabriella Pession, known for Crossing Lines, stars as Antonia, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson from Game of Thrones will be seen as Viggo. This talented lineup of actors has been confirmed by Variety.