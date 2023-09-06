Experience the Romantic Comedy-Drama “Love Again” on Netflix

Love Again is a must-watch romantic comedy-drama film that recently premiered on Netflix. Directed and written by James C. Strouse, who is well-known for his work on The Incredible Jessica James, the movie stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. The production companies behind the film are Screen Gems, 2.0 Entertainment, and Thunder Road Films.

The story revolves around an artist named Mira Ray, who is still grieving the loss of her fiancé. She starts sending intimate texts to her late partner’s phone number, not realizing that the number has been reassigned to a journalist named Rob Burns. As they start chatting, they develop a connection that soon turns romantic. The plot is based on a 2016 German romantic drama film SMS für Dich, and Love Again is its English-language remake.

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also features a star-studded ensemble, including Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion, Sofia Barclay, Russell Tovey, Lydia West, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Nick Jonas, Celia Imrie, and Arinzé Kene. With such an incredible lineup of performers and a heartwarming story, Love Again is a movie that you do not want to miss!

Love Again Soundtrack

The soundtrack includes many songs by Celine Dion.

Below, we shared a full list of all the songs featured in the romantic comedy movie.

“The Gift” by Celine Dion

“Pedestrian at Best” by Courtney Barnett

“Sincerely, Severely” by Morningbell

“That’s the Way It Is” written by Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson and Kristian Lundin

“I’ll Be” by Celine Dion

“Che farò senza Euridice?” From “Orfeo ed Euridice” by Drottningholm Court Theatre Orchestra featuring Kerstin Avemo, Ann-Christine Biel and May Boog

“It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion

“When I Fall In Love” written by Victor Young and Edward Heyman

“I’m Alive” written by Andreas Carlsson and Kristian Lundin

“All By Myself” by Celine Dion

“Waiting on You” by Celine Dion

“Rebel” by Headband

“Courage” by Celine Dion

“Abide” by Liz Vice

“Love of My Life” by Celine Dion

“24 Hours (Everyday)” by The Headstones

“Coldcase” by Winona Forever

“Where Does My Heart Beat Now” by Celine Dion

“A New Day Has Come” by Celine Dion

“Love Again” by Celine Dion

Love Again Official Trailer:

Love Again is streaming now on Netflix.