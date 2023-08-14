Exciting Summer for Manga Lovers on Netflix

The end of summer is going to be very busy for manga lovers who subscribe to the Netflix platform. The second part of The Seven Deadly Sins movie arrives this summer, as does the second part of season 2 of Baki Hanma. But the month of August rhymes especially with One Piece for the SVOD catalog. After twenty-five years of existence, a manga and an anime, the cult license will have the right to an adaptation in eight chapters, as confirmed by Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga. The TV show will be released on August 31, 2023, and we will follow the beginning of the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy who wishes to become the king of the pirates.

Staying True to the One Piece Universe

No question of digressing, some very important elements of the One Piece universe will be respected to the letter in the live-action according to the words of the showrunner, Matt Owens, who promises in particular to keep the stories of the crew members of the Straw Hats intact, the latter being “crucial to know who (the characters, editor’s note) they are as a person, what their dreams and their motivations are”. He added, “The specific Devil Fruit powers and other skill sets were all carefully crafted by Oda and a lot of imagination went into figuring out what different people can do and what rules apply. relate to it.”

A Sneak Peek in Paris

The first season of the live-action will offer a total of eight episodes and will cover the events up to the arc of Arlong. We will find Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Sanji (Taz Skylar), or even Usopp (Jacob Gibson). And if you are too impatient, a surprise awaits you. On August 29 at 5:30 p.m., two short days before the official launch of the series, a preview of the One Piece series will be offered at the Grand Rex in Paris, where the first two episodes of the series will be screened. If you want to go there, you will have to win one of the 2,000 tickets for the event, which is, therefore, completely free. The competitions will be set up on the Netflix France and Grand Rex Twitter accounts in the coming days. Get ready, tickets will be up for grabs on August 26th.