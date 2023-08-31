Exciting Netflix Movies Coming in 2023

It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over and fall is just around the corner. With only a few months left in the year, it’s time to start planning some cozy nights with some of the best Netflix movies that are set to release in 2023. The streaming giant has an impressive lineup of movies in the works, boasting big-name stars such as Annette Bening, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Mahershala Ali, Benicio del Toro, Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and many more. These films are sure to make waves in the movie industry and offer something for everyone.

While Netflix is primarily known for its original series, it’s always exciting to catch new and thrilling Netflix movies that will keep us entertained and on the edge of our seats. Some of the noteworthy movies that have already been released in 2023 include “They Cloned Tyrone“, “Extraction 2“, “Your Place or Mine”, “The Pale Blue Eye”, and “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah“. However, there are still plenty of highly anticipated Netflix movies yet to be released this year. So make some popcorn, grab a cozy blanket, and get ready to enjoy some of the most exciting movies of 2023 from the comfort of your own home.

UPDATE: Six Netflix films pushed back to 2024

Recent news from What’s On Netflix has revealed that a total of six highly-anticipated Netflix films, previously scheduled for release in 2023, have been delayed and pushed back to 2024. This unexpected change in plans means that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite stars on screen. Among the affected movies are “Damsel,” a film featuring Millie Bobby Brown, “A Family Affair” starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, “Lift” with Kevin Hart in the lead role, “Players” starring Tom Ellis and Gina Rodriguez, “Shirley” featuring Regina King, and “Spaceman” with Adam Sandler in the lead. It’s a disappointing setback for those eagerly anticipating these films, but the delay may also provide an opportunity for further polishing and perfecting the movies, ultimately resulting in a better final product.

Best Netflix movies coming in 2023

Netflix has an exciting lineup of new movies for its subscribers this year, featuring a diverse range of genres and star-studded casts. Fans of drama can look forward to a new film starring Bradley Cooper, while those craving a thrilling ride can check out David Fincher’s latest offering. Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman star in a buzzy drama that promises to be a must-watch, and sci-fi lovers can indulge in an epic adventure from renowned director Zack Snyder. With all these great options and more, Netflix is sure to keep audiences entertained and engaged in the coming year.

Love at First Sight, September 15

“Love At First Sight” is a heartwarming romantic film based on the young adult novel “The Statistical Odds of Love at First Sight” by Jennifer E. Smith. The movie stars Haley Lu Richardson, known for her role in “The White Lotus“, and Ben Hardy, who played Roger Taylor in “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Richardson portrays Hadley, a lively and adventurous American, while Hardy plays Oliver, an ambitious statistics major from the UK. The story follows their chance encounter on a flight from New York to London, where they quickly fall for each other. However, fate seems to intervene when they get separated at customs, leaving slim chances of them ever finding each other again. The movie is narrated by Jameela Jamil, who is famous for her roles in “The Good Place” and the upcoming “She-Hulk” series. With a charming storyline and impressive performances, “Love At First Sight” is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good romance.

Love at First Sight Official Teaser Trailer:

Reptile, October 6

Alicia Silverstone, Benicio Del Toro, and Justin Timberlake deliver powerful performances in this gripping neo-noir crime thriller. The film centers around the mysterious death of a prominent real estate agent, which sends shockwaves through the city. Del Toro plays the role of a seasoned detective who is tasked with solving the case, but as he delves deeper into the investigation, he realizes that there is more to the story than meets the eye. The plot twists and turns as Del Toro navigates a web of deceit and corruption, and the tension builds to a shocking conclusion that will leave you on the edge of your seat. The film is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and neo-noir thrillers alike.

Reptile Official Trailer:

Pain Hustlers, October 27

In the thrilling conspiracy drama movie, Chris Evans and Emily Blunt take center stage as they star in a story about a floundering pharmaceutical startup. Blunt portrays a woman who loses her job and decides to join the startup, only to unravel a complex web of racketeering schemes. With an impressive cast that includes the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia, Brian D’Arcy James, and Chloe Coleman, the movie promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to delve deep into the world of corporate espionage and deceit with this gripping film.

The Killer, November 10

David Fincher, the renowned filmmaker known for his exceptional work in the thriller genre, is all set to deliver one of the most thrilling experiences to Netflix viewers with his upcoming movie “The Killer“. The movie has already garnered a lot of attention and is highly anticipated by fans all over the world. Featuring the talented actors Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, the plot of the movie revolves around a methodical killer who is on the lookout for his next target. However, as he waits for his next move, he starts feeling that he might be losing his sanity. The movie promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline, impeccable direction and powerhouse performances by the cast.

The Killer Official Trailer:

May December, December 1

In Todd Haynes’ latest film “May December,” Oscar-winning actresses Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman portray the complex relationship between a teacher, Gracie Atherton-Yoo, and her husband, Joe Yoo, played by Riverdale’s Charles Melton. The plot revolves around the controversial relationship between the two, as Gracie seduced an underage Joe while she was still his teacher, resulting in a media storm and Gracie serving time in jail. The film takes a unique approach, fast-forwarding two decades, with a Hollywood movie being made about the couple, and Portman’s character, Elizabeth Berry, playing the role of Gracie in the film. Portman’s character travels to the couple’s town to study them, which, in turn, makes Joe begin reassessing his past trauma. The film captures the complexities of the relationship between Gracie and Joe, the repercussions of their actions, and the impact on their lives. “May December” is set to premiere in theaters on November 17 before making its way to Netflix on December 1. With a star-studded cast and a unique storyline, it promises to be an instant hit among movie-goers and fans alike.

Rebel Moon, December 22

One of the most highly anticipated movies from Netflix this year is “Rebel Moon“, a grand space opera directed by Zack Snyder. The film revolves around a remote and peaceful colony situated on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by a ruthless and terrifying army. In order to seek help from other planets, the colony must dispatch a mysterious woman named Kora. The all-star cast of the movie features big names such as Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, and many more. With such a stellar cast and an intriguing storyline, “Rebel Moon” promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that sci-fi fans won’t want to miss.

Rebel Moon Official Trailer:

More of the best Netflix movies coming in 2023

Here are a few more Netflix movies to keep an eye out for: