Exciting Development for Kaiju No.8 Anime!

Great news for anime fans! An adaptation of the popular shonen manga, Kaiju No.8, written by Naoya Matsumoto, is set to be released in April 2024. This action-packed series has garnered immense success since its debut in 2020.

The story is set in a world where massive monsters wreak havoc, causing widespread devastation. In response to this threat, the “Anti-kaiju Defense Force” is established to combat these creatures. The protagonist, Kafka Hibino, gains the ability to transform into one of these powerful beasts (known as number 8) after a life-altering accident. He must now harness this newfound power to eliminate the monsters and protect humanity.

The anime adaptation promises to deliver thrilling action sequences and intense battles. Production IG, known for its exceptional work on anime series like Psycho-Pass and Kuroko’s Basket, is handling the project with their expertise.

The cast has been announced, with Masaya Fukunishi, known for his role as Sumida in Blue Period, voicing the main protagonist. Other notable actors include Wataru Katoh, who will portray Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto, known for her portrayal of Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen, taking on the role of Mina Ashiro.

An Acclaimed Manga

Kaiju No.8 stands as a manga with multiple accolades to its name. Join the excitement and immerse yourself in this captivating world as the anime adaptation hits the screens!