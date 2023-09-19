





Everything We Know About Quantum Leap Season 2

Introduction

After making its initial appearance in 1989, the television series Quantum Leap went on to become a cult classic during its original four-year run, gathering a fanbase all around the world. The show was nominated for numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy and the Golden Globe, and it starred Scott Bakula (Star Trek: Enterprise), who played the time-traveling physicist Dr. Sam Beckett. Fans of the show have been clamoring for a relaunch ever since the last credits rolled on Season 5, presumably because of the finale’s underwhelming response from both the general public and critics alike. On September 19, 2022, their hopes were eventually granted when a reboot of the show made its premiere on NBC. Now, just one year later, we are closer than ever to that reboot’s sophomore outing, and with news seeping through constantly about the impending second season of Quantum Leap, here is everything we know about Quantum Leap Season 2.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Cast

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song

Ernie Hudson as Herbert “Magic” Williams

Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine

Mason Addison Park as Ian Wright

Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou

Release Date of Quantum Leap Season 2

It has been confirmed that the science fiction television show Quantum Leap will return to our screens on October 4, 2023. NBC has shown great faith in the show by moving it from its previous time slot of 9 p.m. Eastern Time (E.T.) to its new time slot of 8 p.m. E.T. Season 1 of the show aired last year at that time.

Creator of Quantum Leap Season 2

Donald Paul Bellisario is an American television producer and screenwriter. He is best known for his work on the television programs Magnum, P.I. (1980), Tales of the Gold Monkey (1982), Airwolf (1984), Quantum Leap (1989), JAG (1995), and NCIS (2003), among others, which he also originated and wrote episodes for.

Trailer for ‘Quantum Leap’ Season 2

Even though there is not yet a trailer for the forthcoming season, promotional photographs of the upcoming season have been officially released. The upcoming release date hints that there will be a trailer for the season very soon.

Plot of Quantum Leap Season 2

Fans were left with many unresolved concerns at the end of Season 1, including the whereabouts of Ben’s body and the possibility of further leapers. Season 2 is going to handle a great number of story points that were introduced in Season 1. According to NBC Insider, which is not an official synopsis, “Season 2 picks up with Ben still leaping around the time stream, and we can expect him to pop up in all kinds of wild places, meeting all kinds of cool guest stars along the way,” the story will continue with Ben “meeting all kinds of cool guest stars along the way.” Keeping this in mind, in contrast to the original series, Ben can travel forward in time, which means that practically anything could transpire. It is anticipated that Season 2 will dive deeper into the sinister plans of the government and Ben’s connection with Addison as he travels through time and space to get back home.

Where Can I Watch The Original ‘Quantum Leap’ Series?

Peacock is more than simply a website where you can catch up on the latest episodes of Quantum Leap. It is also the home of old episodes, so fans of the reboot can catch up on the original series in time for Season 2 if they watch them on this platform.



