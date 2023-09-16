Netflix Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October 2023
So many movies are added and removed from Netflix’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Netflix every month so you don’t have to.
For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Netflix releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2023 are listed below.
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 1st
-
28 Days (2000)
-
60 Days In (Season 3) – To be replaced with Season 4
-
A League of Their Own (1992)
-
A Witches’ Ball (2017)
-
Annihilation (2018)
-
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1) – Nickelodeon Removal
-
Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)
-
Blue Streak (1999)
-
Bridesmaids (2011)
-
Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)
-
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
-
Code Lyoko (2007)
-
Doom (2005)
-
Dune (1984)
-
Earthquake (1974)
-
Everybody Knows (2019)
-
Familiar Wife (2018)
-
Funny People (2009)
-
Hanna (2011)
-
Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
-
Here to Heart (Season 1)
-
How High (2001)
-
It’s Complicated (2009)
-
Jumanji (1995)
-
Kick-Ass (2010)
-
Lawless (2012)
-
Miami Vice (2006)
-
Misaeng (2014)
-
Monster Trucks (2016)
-
Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
-
Nanny McPhee (2005)
-
National Security (2003)
-
Norm of the North (2016)
-
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
-
Old Money / Altes Geld (Season 1)
-
Ray (2004)
-
Rocky (1976)
-
Rocky II (1979)
-
Rocky III (1982)
-
Rocky IV (1985)
-
Rocky V (1990)
-
Signal (Season 1)
-
Slap Shot (1977)
-
Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
-
Star Trek (2009)
-
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
-
Ted (2012)
-
The Benchwarmers (2006)
-
The Birth Reborn (2018)
-
The Breakfast Club (1985)
-
The Departed (2006)
-
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
-
The Huntsman: Winter War (2016)
-
The K2 (Season 1)
-
The Secret of My Success (1987)
-
This Christmas (2007)
-
Till Death (2021)
-
Titanic (1997)
-
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
-
Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1)
-
Warm Bodies (2013)
-
We the Animals (2018)
-
Zombieland (2009)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 2nd
-
Familiar Wife (Season 1)
-
The Rental (2020)
-
Turkish Dance School (2017)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 3rd
-
Jexi (2019)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 4th
-
Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)
-
Qurious Como (Season 1)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 5th
-
The Expendables (2010)
-
The Expendables 2 (2012)
-
The Expendables 3 (2014)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 6th
-
Afronta! Facing It! (2017)
-
American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule (2020)
-
Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)
-
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things (2019)
-
Where Hands Touch (2018)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 9th
-
My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 10th
-
Missing Link (2019)
-
Occupation: Rainfall (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 11th
-
Ana e Vitória (2018)
-
Blood Pact (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
-
The Stand-In (2020)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 13th
-
Kuntilanak (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 14th
-
The Rise of Phoenixes (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 15th
-
Alice Junior (2019)