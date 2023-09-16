





Netflix Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October 2023

So many movies are added and removed from Netflix’s library that it can be difficult to keep up. Just a friendly reminder that we compile a list of everything leaving Netflix every month so you don’t have to.

For your convenience, we’ve arranged this entire list by expiration date, starting with the newest Netflix releases. Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2023 are listed below.

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 1st

28 Days (2000)

60 Days In (Season 3) – To be replaced with Season 4

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Witches’ Ball (2017)

Annihilation (2018)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1) – Nickelodeon Removal

Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)

Blue Streak (1999)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Code Lyoko (2007)

Doom (2005)

Dune (1984)

Earthquake (1974)

Everybody Knows (2019)

Familiar Wife (2018)

Funny People (2009)

Hanna (2011)

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Here to Heart (Season 1)

How High (2001)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jumanji (1995)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Lawless (2012)

Miami Vice (2006)

Misaeng (2014)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

National Security (2003)

Norm of the North (2016)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Old Money / Altes Geld (Season 1)

Ray (2004)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Signal (Season 1)

Slap Shot (1977)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Ted (2012)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Birth Reborn (2018)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Departed (2006)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Huntsman: Winter War (2016)

The K2 (Season 1)

The Secret of My Success (1987)

This Christmas (2007)

Till Death (2021)

Titanic (1997)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1)

Warm Bodies (2013)

We the Animals (2018)

Zombieland (2009)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 2nd

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

The Rental (2020)

Turkish Dance School (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 3rd

Jexi (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 4th

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 5th

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 6th

Afronta! Facing It! (2017)

American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule (2020)

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things (2019)

Where Hands Touch (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 9th

My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 10th

Missing Link (2019)

Occupation: Rainfall (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 11th

Ana e Vitória (2018)

Blood Pact (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

The Stand-In (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 13th

Kuntilanak (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 14th

The Rise of Phoenixes (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 15th

Alice Junior (2019)



