Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Eyeing Arbitrum, Everlodge, and Hedera

In August, cryptocurrency enthusiasts were eyeing Arbitrum (ARB), Everlodge (ELDG) and Hedera (HBAR) primarily because of their proposals and potential. Notably, Everlodge is getting attention because it is currently in pre-sale, and investors can purchase its native token, ELDG, at a discount.

Everlodge aims to transform the real estate landscape

Everlodge aims to fuse fractional ownership, timeshare models and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), to shape how people interact with the luxury real estate market.



Here’s a deeper look at how it works:

Digitize properties such as NFTs: Luxury real estate such as hotels and villas are converted into NFTs with every detail securely embedded in the metadata of the corresponding smart contracts. This ensures transparency and confidence in the property details. Partial ownershipEverlodge allows investing in portions of NFTs. This means that the dream of owning part of multi-million dollar real estate has been democratized and is no longer the preserve of the rich. For less than $100, anyone can become a stakeholder. Participation reward: The Rewards Club program adds an extra layer of excitement, offering members free stays across the Everlodge network and the ability to earn passive income by reselling these perks. ELDG symbol toolThe token fuels the entire ecosystem, offering benefits ranging from real estate discounts to rewards and eligibility for various loyalty perks. Dynamic pricing in pre-sale: ELDG will be offered at $0.01 in the first phase, but there will be a gradual increase. Early investors can benefit.

Not only is Everlodge’s approach to carving a niche, it has the potential to completely redefine real estate investing. As a pioneer in combining blockchain with fractional ownership and timeshares, Everlodge may grow in the future.

Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling beacon

Arbitrum is a second layer scaling solution for Ethereum with a total value locked (TVL) of $5.6 billion, surpassing Polygon, which is a side chain.



Supporters are bullish on the ARB and expect the price to rise above $1.81 in the near future.

Hedera is assertive, but follows the Everlodge

Hedera blends Proof of Stake and hashing technologies for faster transaction speeds, scalability, and decentralization.

What sets Hedera apart is its governance model. A board of 39 global entities, including tech giants like IBM and Google, leads the decision-making process. Critics might argue that such a setting tends toward centralism. However, these companies lend Hedera credibility.

From a price perspective, HBAR has been strong, rising from $0.035 to $0.098 in six weeks. Although it has been bouncing back in recent weeks, stockholders remain optimistic.

Analysts agree but note that while HBAR is strong, it trails ELDG’s performance in the current premarket.

