Overview

EventMobi, a leading event management software provider based in Toronto, Canada, has announced its acquisition of Run The World. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Run The World is an online events platform that offers a range of capabilities for virtual conferencing and networking. This strategic move will allow EventMobi to enhance its event formats, broaden its reach, and solidify its position as industry leaders.

A New Era for Business Conferences and Events

According to Bob Vaez, the founder and CEO of EventMobi, the future of events will blend in-person and virtual experiences to foster and engage communities. This acquisition enables EventMobi to empower their customers with diverse event formats, providing opportunities for attendees to learn, connect, and exchange ideas throughout the year. Transitioning to EventMobi’s product platform will be seamless for Run The World customers, with dedicated customer success teams assisting in the process.

About Run The World

Launched in 2019 by Xiaoyin Qu and Xuan Jiang, former Facebook and Meta colleagues respectively, Run The World quickly gained traction in the market. Their platform offered tools for event ticketing, interactivity, and networking, including unique features such as “video profiles” and “cocktail parties.” Run The World raised $14.8 million in venture capital prior to the acquisition, catering to millions of users with notable brands such as Forbes, Meta, Amazon, United Nations Development Programme, and Harvard University among their clientele.

Post-Pandemic Challenges and Growth

As in-person events regained popularity, Run The World experienced a slight downturn. However, the pandemic had accelerated their growth tremendously, positioning them as a strong competitor to established platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. While still successful, the acquisition by EventMobi signifies a strategic decision to further enhance their hybrid event solutions.

EventMobi’s Full Suite of Management Tools

Founded in 2010 as a mobile event app provider, EventMobi has since evolved into offering comprehensive event management services. Their suite of tools includes registration and check-in features, year-round communities, exhibitor lead capture, and engagement and networking capabilities for both in-person and virtual conferences. The integration of Run The World’s offerings will complement EventMobi’s existing portfolio.