Enhanced Remake of Kingpin: Reloaded Set to Launch on PC

3D Realms and Interplay, in collaboration with developer Slipgate Ironworks, have announced that the enhanced remake of the popular first-person shooter game, Kingpin: Reloaded, will be releasing on PC via Steam on December 5. However, there is no official release date yet for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions.

Kingpin: Reloaded takes players on an immersive journey through a stylized noir art deco gangland. In this brutal world, the ruthless Kingpin reigns supreme, ruling with an iron fist. When his right-hand man Nikki Blanco brutally assaults a nameless thug, this beaten underworld figure rises from the bloodied ground, armed with a lead pipe and fueled by a relentless thirst for revenge.

Utilizing the Quake II engine, Kingpin: Reloaded enhances the original game with 4K resolution support and improved graphics, bringing the beautifully depicted metropolitan nightmare to life. The game also features ultrawide support and controller compatibility, prioritizing accessibility. Additionally, new quest and conversation systems have been implemented, further refining the gameplay experience.

Embark on a perilous journey through dimly lit streets as you confront rival gangs, signaling the impending downfall of the Kingpin. The immersive sim elements of the game enable the protagonist to recruit other gangsters using a conversation system, enhancing the Thug’s influence in the crime-filled city. Engage in hub-based missions that propel the narrative forward and unlock powerful upgradeable weapons, including Tommy guns and bazookas, to wage war against your enemies. Location-based damage mechanics add a gruesome intensity to the battles, allowing players to strategically target specific body parts for maximum effect.

If the intense action seems overwhelming, the game offers a No Violence mode, allowing players to experience the captivating story without the brutality. However, it is important to note that the vivid language used by the Kingpin’s gangsters is still present. For those seeking a more nostalgic experience, Gang Bang mode delivers old-school multiplayer fragging.

New Features

Gameplay has been rebalanced and polished to enhance the overall experience.

A new quest system has been introduced to guide players through the game’s gripping narrative.

Ultrawide and 4K support ensures a visually stunning gaming experience.

Players can choose between classic and enhanced modes to suit their preferences.

And much more awaits players in this reimagined version of Kingpin.

Take a look at the thrilling release date trailer below to get a glimpse of the enhanced gameplay and captivating world of Kingpin: Reloaded.