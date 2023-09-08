Introduction

Version 17 of B2BinPay has enhanced the cryptocurrency payment experience, enabling businesses to access the growing cryptocurrency market with ease. Its platform has long been known for facilitating global cryptocurrency transactions between merchants and institutions, and this latest release cements that reputation.

The update offers various features to meet the needs of all users while providing many bug fixes and performance improvements. Moreover, this version builds on the existing capabilities of B2BinPay, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for every transaction.

With version 17 of B2BinPay, businesses have more tools to transact with cryptocurrencies.

Customer support and device level consistency

The B2BinPay help desk is now equipped with a real-time notification system, allowing you to be instantly notified of any new messages in your support tickets.

This system includes an ‘unread counter’ that displays the number of tickets with new messages, giving you an easy way to keep track of which conversations are still active and require your attention.

Updated EUROC and TUSD settlement options

Stablecoins are quickly becoming the preferred payment option for merchants looking for a reliable and secure currency to settle their transactions.

The B2BinPay v17 update enabled these companies to make settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), USDT, USDC, USD, EUR, and now TUSD and EUROC.

Adding TrueUSD and Euro Coin to merchants’ wallets brings more variety and expansion to B2Binpay customers. The new stablecoins are also compatible with multiple token standards, which means that merchants can use ERC-20, BEP-20, and TRC-20 to increase flexibility in managing payments and settlements.



You may also like:

The Euro Coin (EUROC) is now on the Avalanche blockchain

The update specifically supports the Euro Coin (EUROC), a euro-backed stablecoin issued by Circle. Circle is also the company behind USDC, the second largest stablecoin with a total market capitalization of over $25 billion.

With EUROC ranked among the top 18 stablecoins, companies doing business in the Eurozone have unprecedented access to reliable and secure payment solutions.

Updated price model

With version 17 of B2BinPay, merchants and organizations can include an updated and affordable price module.

For merchants, B2BinPay 17 has reduced the setup cost to a flat fee of $500, while reducing commission fees from 0.5% to 0.4%. These new commission levels can be as low as 0.25%, providing greater cost savings for higher transaction volumes.

For enterprise blockchain wallets, B2BinPay v. 17 also reduced the setup cost from $1,500 to a flat fee of $1,000, which now covers the activation of smart contracts for Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Tron, as well as XRP and Stellar (XLM) wallets and BNB.

There are no hidden fees with the overall setup cost, and B2BinPay has lowered commission levels even further, starting from 0.4% and going all the way up to 0.05%. This makes their company offerings incredibly competitive in the marketplace.

Additional currency options for business customers

The B2BinPay Enterprise Blockchain Wallet solution is an advanced ecosystem, specifically designed for corporate organizations that prefer to use cryptocurrencies as their primary payment method.

This update furthers that purpose by adding many more options with 14 stablecoins and 113 new tokens across 14 different blockchains, such as the Ethereum, Tron, and BNB Chain ecosystems.

Improved user interface and experience

The Rates tab has been updated in version 17 of B2BinPay to facilitate a more efficient and streamlined navigation experience.

And with the addition of currency type filters, an alphabetical search feature, and a favorites section, users can easily access their favorite rates without having to scroll through multiple pages or switch between tabs.



You may also like:

Toncoin price is rising with the interest of small investors

For new or infrequent users, the team has also provided detailed setup notes, which provide a step-by-step guide, helping them quickly and comfortably familiarize themselves with the platform.

Users can now make informed decisions and even complete profitable transactions more efficiently.

Version 17 of B2BinPay also provides the option to display payment fees in your default currency, increasing transparency about transaction costs. Moreover, users can enter allocated fee amounts into the system for more control and accuracy.

Usability improvements and functionality updates

B2BinPay has made several updates to improve usability and functionality, including improvements to currency type drop-down menus, active status groups, and implementation of search functions.

It has removed the 7-day expiry limit for merchant billing and added an email notification feature for reports.

To help users manage their wallets more efficiently, the version 17 upgrade also provides a “Delete Wallet” button, enabling the removal of wallets with no balance or deposits.

Through these updates, B2BinPay ensures that its users have a robust and secure platform that is simple and easy to navigate.



You may also like:

Grayscale urges the SEC to approve the instant Bitcoin ETF deposit

Institutional users can now sort their portfolio tables based on ID and currency, providing more flexibility in managing their information.

Furthermore, QR code generation has been enhanced with token icons as a new layer on top of the token – making it easier for users to identify the tokens associated with a specific token.

In addition, users can add or remove individual IP addresses from the IP whitelist while displaying a password confirmation prompt in a modal window.

These features are designed to make managing financial information more secure and efficient, providing enterprise users with the convenience they need when handling their digital assets.

Last Words

At B2BinPay, the team is committed to continually improving the platform and providing customers with the best possible user experience. To this end, Version 17 offers a comprehensive set of upgrades designed for individual and enterprise users. B2BinPay is already working on versions 18 and 19 to ensure that its features are compatible with customers’ needs.

Recently, B2BinPay joined forces with Ledger to offer limited edition custom branded Ledger Nano X wallets. This offer is available to their loyal and new customers on the platform.

B2BinPay has sponsored the sports club for the 2023/2024 La Liga season to promote cryptocurrency payments and expand the industry.

These collaborations and the release of version 17 demonstrate the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction and ranks B2BinPay first among its competitors.



Read more:

Ledger Partners With PayPal To Promote Buying Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency