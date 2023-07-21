Spoiler alert

End of an Era: Last Appearance of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher

On July 27, viewers will witness the conclusion of the third season of The Witcher. Sadly, this will mark the departure of Henry Cavill from the role of Geralt of Rivia. Cavill, the beloved British actor, has decided to step away from the Netflix series due to possible differences with screenwriter Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Taking his place in the fourth season will be Liam Hemsworth, renowned for his role in Hunger Games and the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth who portrays Thor in the MCU.

The Multiverse to Explain the Change of Actor?

It is not uncommon for TV productions to continue after the departure of a central actor, often without explanation within the storyline. However, The Witcher’s producer, Tomek Bagiński, has teased that the Netflix series will provide a justification for this change—through the concept of different worlds.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her team, along with some talented writers returning for season 4, have crafted a compelling start that remains true to the book. I’ll give you a small teaser. Those familiar with the depth of the book series know that this is not your typical fantasy world. There are not just single dimensions or stories in these books. It’s an intricate and expansive world.

This revelation from the producer has sparked numerous interpretations among fans. By stating that The Witcher has a complex world with multiple dimensions, it suggests that the physical change in Geralt will be incorporated into the series’ plot. In other words, the Netflix series may utilize the concept of the “multiverse” to explain Geralt’s new appearance.

For fans of the series, this clue raises concern as it aligns more closely with Marvel’s multiverse idea rather than the different worlds presented in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. Nonetheless, the producer expresses confidence in the fourth season, which currently does not have a release date scheduled.