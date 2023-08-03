Elon Musk-owned X to Streamline Crowdsourced Fact-Checking Feature

X, formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, is making changes to its crowdsourced fact-checking feature called Community Notes. This feature provides users with information about why a fact check is appended to a tweet or post. However, after three years of development, the company has decided to remove detailed explanations for users who are already experienced with Community Notes.

In a recent post by Lucas Neumann, an employee at X, he explains that the evolution of Community Notes will align with user usage patterns. As users become familiar with the feature, the company plans to reduce the amount of detailed explanation about how Notes work. However, these explanations will still be provided for new audiences to Community Notes.

“Our research consistently found that versions with more text, rather than less, helped people perceive notes as friendly, helpful, fair, and trustworthy,” writes Neumann. While this approach initially went against his minimalist design preferences, their research showed that providing more text improved user understanding and trust in the community-driven nature of the feature.

As described in a tweet by Lucas Neumann, the introduction of Community Notes was met with skepticism from many users. However, over time, the growing understanding among X’s user base led to the decision to streamline the feature and provide a more refined experience. The change will involve showing streamlined versions of Community Notes to users with more experience, while detailed explanations will continue to appear for new audiences.

When we first introduced @CommunityNotes, it was a very unfamiliar concept to most users. Understandably, people were naturally skeptical and had many questions when they encountered a note. Our research consistently found that versions with more text, rather than less, helped… pic.twitter.com/7IxJ42vZbE — Lucas Neumann (@lucasnantonio) August 2, 2023

The Algorithm Behind Community Notes

The crowdsourced fact-checking process implemented by Community Notes is designed to prevent the manipulation of information on X. This system doesn’t simply rely on upvotes or downvotes for accuracy, as this could lead to biased results. Instead, Community Notes uses a “bridging” algorithm to find consensus among individuals who may have different viewpoints. To become a contributor, users must demonstrate their ability to provide helpful notes by correctly assessing others’ contributions as either Helpful or Not Helpful.

X emphasizes that its team members cannot modify or edit Community Notes. The notes don’t represent the company’s official viewpoint, as stated on X’s website.

Community Notes: Elon Musk’s Gamechanger

X owner Elon Musk has been a strong supporter of Community Notes. He sees it as a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter, especially after expressing criticism about Twitter’s previous content moderation efforts.

Continued Development and Focus

While other areas of the old Twitter have undergone changes or cuts, such as subscriptions and newsletters, Community Notes remain an area of continued development at X. This indicates their importance to the new direction of the platform.