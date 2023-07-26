Ellie Kemper Stars in Rom-Com “Happiness for Beginners”

Have you heard about Ellie Kemper's new movie, Happiness for Beginners? It's a rom-com that has already been released in select theaters since July 21, 2023. However, if you're waiting for it to come to streaming, the good news is that it will be available on Thursday, July 27.

The Cast of Happiness for Beginners

In the upcoming film, Helen is played by the talented Kemper, while her potential love interest, Jake, is portrayed by the well-known actor Luke Grimes, recognized for his role as Kayce Dutton in the popular series Yellowstone on Paramount+. Joining them on the cast are a group of talented actors, including Nico Santos as Hugh, Blythe Danner as Gigi, Benjamin Cook as Beckett, Shayvawn Webster as Windy, Esteban Benito as Mason, and Julia Shiplett as Sue, all of whom bring their unique talents to the screen to create an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Synopsis: What is the Netflix movie about?

The premise of Happiness for Beginners revolves around Helen, a recently divorced woman who is currently at a crossroads in her life. As someone who has always played it safe and avoided taking risks, Helen is now seeking a fresh start and decides to enroll in a backcountry adventure. The survival course she signs up for involves hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of eccentric individuals. As she immerses herself in the great outdoors and strives to discover her true self, Helen may also find love in the process.

Trailer: “Happiness for Beginners”

The video preview showcases the undeniable spark between Helen and Jake amidst the picturesque wooded surroundings. Additionally, it provides a glimpse into the amusing personalities of the individuals partaking in this adult wilderness excursion, as well as the personal obstacles that Helen must conquer on her journey. It is possible that Jake may offer his support and assistance to her during this challenging experience. Please take a moment to view the video clip below.

Happiness for Beginners Release Date

The highly anticipated movie, Happiness for Beginners, is set to be released on July 27, 2023. Fans of the film will be thrilled to know that it will be available for streaming exclusively on the popular platform, Netflix. Get ready to indulge in this heartwarming and uplifting story from the comfort of your own home. Mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by the magic of Happiness for Beginners.