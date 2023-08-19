Sony Pictures Alters Release Schedule for GameStop Short Squeeze Comedy, Dumb Money

With the premiere of its highly-anticipated GameStop short squeeze comedy, Dumb Money, Sony Pictures is altering gears and moving in a new direction. The movie’s premiere date was originally set for October 20, but it was moved early to September 22. The movie will have a four-step distribution schedule, and the arrival times of each phase could be earlier or later than predicted, depending on the area. The film will first be shown in cinemas in Los Angeles and New York on September 15, followed by a restricted release across the country on September 22, 2023, a moderate release on September 29, and then a broad release on October 6, 2023.

Adjustments Made Due to Strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA

The continuous strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have caused Sony to make significant adjustments to their release schedule, which led to the decision to stagger the release of Dumb Money. Kraven the Hunter, which will be led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and was scheduled to take place on October 6 initially, but the date has been moved to the weekend of Labor Day in the following year. This should benefit Craig Gillespie’s most recent work as it will prevent Dumb Money from competing head-to-head with the highly acclaimed Expendables.

The Ultimate David vs. Goliath Tale

Dumb Money is positioned as the “ultimate David vs. Goliath tale,” set during one of the largest revolutions on Wall Street in recent history. This revolution occurred when regular citizens, bolstered by the Reddit group WallStreetBets, turned the tables on hedge fund managers and gained millions off of GameStop stocks. The story focuses on internet investor and everyday guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who spreads the word about a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get even with some of the wealthiest people in the United States, including Steve Cohen (Vincent D’Onofrio), Gabe Plotkin (Seth Rogen), and Ken Griffin (Nick Offerman), and make a lot of Money. Because of his activities, he finds himself in a conflict between regular investors and corporate bigwigs eager to defend their millions of dollars. This causes his life and those around him upside down entirely.

A Star-Studded Cast and Behind the Scenes Talent

This short-squeeze movie features many well-known actors, including Pete Davidson, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Myha’la Herrold, Rushi Kota, and Talia Ryder. The events behind the GameStop meme stock rise are detailed in the book The Antisocial Network written by Ben Mezrich. The screenplay for the film was devised by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who are both credited as writers for the project.

World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The fact that Dumb Money will be among the films making their world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in September will not be affected by the change in release date. The long-awaited and much-delayed Next Goal Wins from Taika Waititi, as well as George C. Wolfe’s Rustin and James Hawes’ One Life, are three other films scheduled to debut with the comedy in Northern territories.

Release Date for the General Public

On October 6, Dumb Money will be available to the general public.