Dredd: A Dystopian Sci-Fi Film Now Streaming on Netflix

If you’re a fan of the 2000 AD comic strip, you might have been excited to learn that it was being adapted into a film. In 2012, that dream became a reality with the release of the sci-fi production “Dredd”. And now, the movie is gaining an even wider audience thanks to Netflix adding it to its catalog! If you’re wondering who stars in the movie and what it’s all about, then keep reading!

Despite the film’s initial lackluster performance at the box office, having grossed just over $41 million against its $30-45 million budget, it has since gained a significant following of devoted fans. “Dredd” is set in a dystopian future Mega City One, a violent metropolis overrun by criminals. The only law enforcement are cops known as judges, with the titular character Dredd being one of them. When he teams up with rookie judge Cassandra, they set out to take down Ma-Ma, a ruthless drug lord who is determined to maintain her criminal empire at any cost.

If you’re curious about who portrays these characters, then look no further! We’ve got all the details for you below.

Dredd cast: Who stars in the dystopian sci-fi movie?

Karl Urban takes on the lead role of Judge Dredd. His character has the power of being a judge, jury, and executioner in the dystopian world. The actor has become most recognized as Éomer in the second and third The Lord of the Rings movies, Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot films, Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, and Billy Butcher in The Boys on Prime Video. Check out the cast list below:

Karl Urban as Dredd

Olivia Thirlby as Cassandra Anderson

Lena Headey as Madeline “Ma-Ma” Madrigal

Wood Harris as Kay

Warrick Grier as Caleb

DeObia Oparei as TJ

Francis Chouler as Judge Guthrie

Daniel Hadebe as Judge Volt

Rakie Ayola as the Chief Judge

Domhnall Gleeson as an unnamed computer expert

The movie is directed by Pete Travis, with Alex Garland having written the script. Garland, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich serve as producers on the production.