Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary Specials: Is the Master Making a Comeback?

Doctor Who’s highly anticipated 60th-anniversary specials are quickly approaching, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. The latest rumor suggests that the Doctor’s oldest frenemy might make a dramatic comeback in these milestone episodes.

A Nostalgic Sci-Fi Ride

Viewers have long expected Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary to be an emotional and nostalgic journey through time and space. However, the recent official announcement confirming the return of Russell T Davies, David Tennant, and Catherine Tate has taken anticipation to a whole new level. Although Tennant will be portraying the Fourteenth Doctor, fans are particularly intrigued by his upgraded sonic screwdriver, which has become a hot topic of discussion lately. The Doctor Who Magazine provided an exclusive glimpse of the new screwdriver, revealing some intriguing details disclosed by the art director for props, Michael van Kesteren.

The Doctor’s New Sonic Screwdriver Upgrade

While the Doctor’s new sonic screwdriver incorporates iconic elements such as the TARDIS’ roundels and a removable head, one interesting revelation from van Kesteren is that the handle was inspired by the laser screwdriver used by John Simm’s Master in Season 3. This unexpected screwdriver upgrade has sparked a rumor among dedicated fans that Simm’s Master might make a grand return in the upcoming anniversary specials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unconfirmed Cast for the 60th Anniversary

No confirmation has been given regarding the participation of Derek Jacobi, John Simm, Sacha Dhawan, or Michelle Gomez, all of whom have previously portrayed the Master (or Missy) in New Who. Since Dhawan’s Master appeared in Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor, which aired in October, it seems unlikely that the character will be reintroduced so soon. However, history shows that the return of the Master in quick succession is not unheard of, as exemplified by Anthony Ainley’s reappearance in “The King’s Demons” in 1983, followed by his role in the 20th-anniversary special, “The Five Doctors,” just seven months later.

The Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver Clue

It is believed that the Fourteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver reflects their previous regener.

Source: Screen Rant