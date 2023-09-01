Disney finally reveals a clear timeline for Star Wars

When Disney bought the Star Wars license, they made it clear that they were going to erase the extended universe that had already been established. This decision upset many fans, but it was necessary to avoid inconsistencies and create a new canon. It also allowed Disney to create new works and generate excitement.

After releasing three movies to conclude the Skywalker Saga, Disney quickly added spin-offs, video games, series, and novels to expand the Star Wars Expanded Universe. The universe is now growing rapidly, and it can be a bit overwhelming to keep up with all the new releases. Luckily, the official Star Wars website recently updated to provide an official timeline.

The past will soon be filled, and so will the fans

Disney’s expansion of the Star Wars universe has mostly focused on the eras already explored in the three trilogies, with some attention given to the New Republic. However, the new timeline reveals that there are other unexplored eras. One of them is the Rise of the First Order, which was only covered in the new trilogy and the Resistance animation series. Fans are also eager to explore the pre-prequel era, which was previously covered in the Expanded Universe works.

While not much has been done to explore these eras since Disney took over, there are upcoming projects that will delve into them. The series The Acolyte will take place during the era of the High Republic, which is about 200 years before The Phantom Menace. Another highly anticipated project is the untitled Star Wars movie directed by James Mangold, which will explore the Dawn of the Jedi era.