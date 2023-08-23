Goodbye physical…

Disney is increasingly relying on its Disney Plus VOD platform, which means that the company will no longer be selling Blu-Rays and DVDs in Australia and New Zealand. This decision has disappointed physical media enthusiasts around the world, as it seems that Disney is moving away from the big screen and towards the small screen. There have been concerns about the overproduction of Star Wars and Disney series and films, which may not be beneficial for the audience.

…well, not really

Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, recently acknowledged that there are indeed too many series and films planned, which has led to an overdose of content for viewers. There is also a strain on the studios due to tight deadlines. As a result, the overall quality of the works may suffer. In order to prevent audience distraction and maintain quality, Disney plans to adopt a more sustainable pace of production.

However, despite the emphasis on digital content, Disney has also announced its commitment to the physical market. The company will produce and sell Blu-Ray 4K UHD versions of Marvel and Star Wars series that were previously exclusive to Disney Plus. The first wave of releases will include the first season of Loki and WandaVision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the first two seasons of The Mandalorian from the Star Wars franchise.

In addition, the physical releases will come with new bonuses such as collectible cards and steelbooks. Additional content, such as deleted scenes, bloopers, and making-of features, will be included in the Blu-Ray versions. Fans can look forward to the 4K Blu-Ray release of Loki on September 26, WandaVision on November 28, and the first two seasons of The Mandalorian on December 12. Pre-orders will be available starting from Monday, August 28.