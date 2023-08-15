Disney Looks to Cast Florence Pugh as Rapunzel

Disney is considering casting Florence Pugh as Rapunzel in an upcoming live-action adaptation. While nothing has been confirmed yet, an industry source has revealed that Disney is actively searching for an actress like Pugh to portray the iconic princess. Pugh is already familiar with the Disney industry, having played Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s sister, in the 2021 film Black Widow.

In a recent announcement, Disney stated that Rapunzel will be a priority project once the ongoing strike involving directors and actors is resolved. Over the past few years, Disney has placed great importance on live-action adaptations, with recent examples including The Lion King and The Little Mermaid.

The Next Live-Action Projects

Despite mixed reviews for its recent live-action films, Disney has no plans to slow down. Several beloved classics are set to receive the live-action treatment, starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This iconic film, released in 1937, is scheduled for a new version on March 20, 2024. Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White, and Gal Gadot will play the role of the villainous queen. Another more recent princess, Vaiana, will also have her story adapted for the screen. While no actress has been announced for the role yet, Dwayne Johnson will reprise his character Maui, the demigod.

Additionally, Disney has plans for a musical adaptation of the Greek hero Hercules, directed by Guy Ritchie with production by the Russo Brothers. Bambi and Lilo and Stitch are also in the pipeline, although details are scarce at this time. Geneva Robertson-Doret and Lindsey Beer are attached as screenwriters for Bambi, while Chris Sander will return as the voice of Stitch, alongside Maia Kealoha.