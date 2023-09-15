In a 15,000-word document, disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur shares perspective on FTX collapse

In a 15,000-word document revealed by The New York Times, the disgraced cryptocurrency entrepreneur attempted to share his perspective on what happened to FTX.

Founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX writes 15,000-word defense strategy

Sam Bankman Fried (SBF), the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX and charged with fraud over its collapse, has written 15,000 words on what appears to be his legal defense strategy in a criminal trial scheduled for next month.

SBF doubts former CEO was right for the job

According to details of the document first revealed by The New York Times and shared by Tiffany Fung, a social media influencer, the SBF doubted that Carolyn Ellison — the former CEO of Alameda Research — was the right choice for the job, saying she “consistently avoided talking about… Risk Management.”

“She constantly avoided talking about risk management – ​​dodging my own suggestions – until it was too late. Every time I went through the motions, it made her feel worse. I’m sure our being exes didn’t help.” Sam Bankman Fried

Bankman-Fried’s concerns about Alameda intensify

Bankman-Fried claims his concerns about Alameda intensified in the spring of 2022 when Ellison and other employees were actively discussing a potential deficit in the company’s accounts. The report says the FTX founder says he was only half involved.

FTX founder criticizes other aides

In a long list of photos and personal musings, SBF also criticized his other aide, Sam Trabucco, who was Alameda’s co-CEO. Bankman-Fried said Tradbucco was better at managing risk than Ellison. However, he was in the “quiet process of resigning” by late 2021. The FTX founder also claims that Trabucco was more interested in “going on dates with loads of guys while sailing around the world on a boat,” insinuating that he didn’t have a lot of passion for work.

Criticism of FTX’s lead bankruptcy counsel

Bankman also criticized Fried Sullivan & Cromwell, FTX’s lead bankruptcy counsel, saying they “incredibly” orchestrated the narrative that he was responsible for the improper use of client funds.

“They played very well. If it wasn’t so devastating to everything I care about in life, I’d take my hat off to them.” Sam Bankman Fried

Advisers plead guilty to fraud charges

Ellison and Bankman-Fried’s other top advisers have pleaded guilty to fraud charges, while Trabucco has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The New York Times reports that Bankman-Fried gave Fong his documents with the disclosure last January. It is unclear when exactly Fung shared the document with the newspaper.

SBF’s trial scheduled for October 3 in Manhattan

Bankman-Fried’s trial is scheduled for October 3 in Manhattan. SBF was transferred to the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, a US prison notorious for its poor conditions, after a judge revoked his $250 million bail.

Bankman-Fried denies all charges against him

While his former department struck plea deals with prosecutors, Bankman-Fried denied all charges against him, including fraud charges.

