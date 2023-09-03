The Magical World of Spellbound

If you’re an avid social media user, it’s highly probable that you’ve come across the buzz surrounding Spellbound, a mesmerizing series that was strategically launched at the start of this autumn season! The plot of the show revolves around Cece Parker Jones, a 15-year-old girl hailing from a small American town, who sets out on a life-altering journey to the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet School in France.

Spellbound is an exceptional blend of drama, fantasy, and magic that showcases Cece’s evolution as she navigates the rigorous world of ballet, academic challenges, new friendships, and the daunting task of safeguarding her mystical powers. What Cece is unaware of is that she belongs to a lineage of powerful witches called the Wizens, and her newfound awareness accidentally awakens her archnemesis, the Mystics, who are after her magical abilities.

If you’re looking to delve into this captivating series and wondering whether it’s available for streaming on Netflix or other platforms, you’re in for a delightful surprise!

Stay tuned for all the magical details and more below!

Is the witch show Spellbound on Netflix?

If you’re a fan of witch-themed shows and movies, you may be interested in checking out Spellbound. While Netflix has a vast collection of such content, it’s worth noting that Spellbound isn’t available on their platform. However, you’ll be pleased to know that as of August 31, 2023, all 13 episodes of Spellbound can be streamed on Hulu.

It’s important to note that Hulu offers several subscription plans to cater to different preferences, with varying costs associated with each option. So, to ensure that you choose the best plan for your specific needs, it’s recommended that you take the time to explore all the available plans and their features. This way, you can make an informed decision and get the most out of your streaming experience.

Witchy shows on Netflix

If you’re a fan of witchcraft and the dark arts, you’ll be happy to know that Netflix has a variety of shows to indulge your interests. In fact, the popular streaming service has a dedicated category called “Witchcraft & the Dark Arts” that’s filled with enchanting options. Whether you’re in the mood for supernatural drama, magical realism, or horror, you’ll find plenty of witchy-themed shows to satisfy your cravings. From classic series like “Charmed” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to new hits like “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “The Witcher,” there’s no shortage of captivating content to explore. So why not grab some popcorn, settle in, and immerse yourself in the mystical world of witches and wizards? Here are some of the captivating shows available: