Popular Mystery Series “Who is Erin Carter?” Tops Netflix Charts

The British series “Who is Erin Carter?” has quickly become a favorite among viewers on Netflix. Starring Evin Ahmad (known for her role in “Snabba Cash”), the show follows a teacher who becomes involved in a store robbery when one of the assailants claims to know her. With over 13.2 million views, the suspenseful seven-episode season has managed to captivate audiences.

A Mixed Response from Critics

While the show has gained popularity among viewers, critics have had a less enthusiastic response. Rotten Tomatoes’ score from press reviews currently stands at just 57%. Paste Magazine criticizes the show, stating that the genre is in need of some fun, which is lacking in “Who is Erin Carter?”. On the other hand, the Wall Street Journal praises Evin Ahmad, recognizing her ability to carry the series. Decider also acknowledges her performance, crediting her for making the character of Erin more believable.

What Do the Audience Reviews Say?

The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is slightly higher at 62%. However, upon reading through hundreds of comments, it becomes clear that there are mixed opinions about the show. Some viewers criticize the acting and the confusing plot, feeling that “Who is Erin Carter?” doesn’t deserve its top spot on Netflix. One comment on Allociné gives the series a score of 2.9/5, mentioning scriptwriting flaws and inconsistencies. However, there are also positive remarks about the well-executed fight scenes and the overall mystery of the show.