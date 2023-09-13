What’s New on Netflix

Netflix is known for constantly releasing new content, making it a great platform for entertainment. Subscribers can find a wide variety of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and even reality TV programs. In other words, there is something for everyone! What sets Netflix apart is its global reach, producing shows from different countries, including French series like “Lupine” and the recent addition, “Tapie.”

Introducing “Tapie” – Available Now

The highly anticipated series “Tapie” is now available on Netflix, released on September 13th. This show has caught the attention of French viewers as one of the most intriguing new programs this month. Spanning over seven episodes, each about an hour long, “Tapie” blends fiction and reality to depict the life of Bernard Tapie, a prominent businessman and politician who passed away in 2021.

From the 60s to the 90s, the series takes viewers on Bernard Tapie’s journey, showcasing his initial projects, his foray into a singing career, his role as the president of Olympique de Marseille, and his legal troubles. Netflix offers a chance to delve into the life of this ambitiously driven man, who remains one of the most controversial figures in France. “Tapie” was produced by Tristan Séguéla, son of Jacques Séguéla, a close friend of Tapie. The main role is played by Laurent Lafitte (known for “Les Petits Mouchoirs”), alongside Joséphine Japy (from “Neuilly his mother!”) as Bernard Tapie’s wife, and Fabrice Luchini.

If you’re interested in the life of this controversial businessman or simply curious about his unique career path, “Tapie” offers a compelling narrative. Early feedback suggests positive reviews, highlighting the show’s impressive reconstruction of past eras and well-crafted dialogues.