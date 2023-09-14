John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson Reunite in the Movie “Basic”

Introduction

In 1994, two legendary actors, John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, appeared on-screen together for the first time in the crime movie Pulp Fiction. Almost a decade later, they reunited for the mystery action-thriller Basic, which is now available for streaming on Netflix. The movie follows Tom Hardy (played by Travolta), an experienced investigator who is tasked with unraveling the mystery behind the deaths of four US soldiers during a training mission in Panama. The soldiers were under the command of Sergeant Nathan West (played by Jackson), who is missing and is also a key part of the puzzle. In addition, there are two survivors from the group, but their accounts of the incident do not match. As the investigation progresses, Hardy becomes increasingly suspicious of the survivors and their stories, leading him to question what they could be hiding. The film is a gripping military drama with a star-studded cast that also includes Connie Nielsen, Giovanni Ribisi, Taye Diggs, and Brian Van Holt.

The Cast of Basic

Basic Movie Cast: Who’s in the Military Thriller Movie?

John Travolta is a name that immediately brings to mind his iconic portrayal of Danny Zuko in the musical movie Grease. Similarly, Samuel L. Jackson is a highly respected and accomplished actor in the entertainment industry, acclaimed for his versatile performances in numerous roles. Among his notable achievements are his portrayal of Jedi Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Below, we provide you with the complete cast list of the movie Basic.:

John Travolta as DEA Agent (later Colonel) Tom Hardy

Samuel L. Jackson as Master Sergeant Nathan West

Connie Nielsen as Captain Julia Osborne

Tim Daly as Colonel Bill Styles

Giovanni Ribisi as Second Lieutenant Levi Kendall

Brian Van Holt as Sergeant Ray Dunbar

Taye Diggs as Jay Pike

Dash Mihok as Sergeant Mueller

Cristián de la Fuente as Castro

Roselyn Sánchez as Nuñez

Harry Connick Jr. as Dr. Peter Vilmer

John McTiernan, known for directing iconic action films such as Die Hard and Predator, helms the upcoming movie. The screenplay is penned by James Vanderbilt, whose writing credits include Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man. The production team boasts a talented lineup of producers, including Mike Medavoy, Arnie Messer, James Vanderbilt, and Michael Tadross, who have collectively worked on a variety of successful films throughout their careers.

Streaming on Netflix

The movie Basic is streaming on Netflix.