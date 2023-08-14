About Star Wars: Ahsoka

Get ready to dive back into the Star Wars universe with the upcoming original series, Ahsoka. Following mixed reviews for Obi-Wan and positive feedback for Andor and season 3 of The Mandalorian, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this new show.

Continuing the Story

Ahsoka serves as a sequel to the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which itself follows the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Set after Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi, the series focuses on Jedi Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a new threat to the New Republic.

Don’t Miss the Premiere

Mark your calendars for August 23 as the first two episodes of Ahsoka’s Season 1 will be available to stream on Disney+. This is an opportunity for fans to see how Ahsoka’s story unfolds after the events of Return Of The Jedi.

A Stellar Cast

Ahsoka, a Togruta and former Jedi knight, survived the purge initiated by Emperor Palpatine to eliminate the Jedi Order. As Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, she played a key role in the Clone Wars. The cast of Ahsoka includes Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano, alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elisabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen as the menacing Grand Admiral Thrawn.