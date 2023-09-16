Pablo Larraín, the renowned Chilean filmmaker who has been nominated for the Academy Award, has brought his exceptional storytelling to Netflix with his latest work, “El Conde“. This horror-comedy film, which is satirical and dark in tone, takes an imaginative approach by portraying the infamous Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire. Drawing inspiration from Bram Stoker’s classic novel “Dracula” and infused with biting humor, “El Conde” is an absolute must-watch that is sure to garner attention during the upcoming awards season.

Meet the Cast of “El Conde”

Jaime Vadell is a celebrated Chilean actor, known for his remarkable background in theater and television. He stars as Augusto Pinochet, also known as The Count, in the movie “El Conde”. Despite being 87 years old, Vadell still boasts a prestigious career that spans across various mediums. He has appeared in over 30 Chilean films and has continued to grace the stage with his performances. Over the years, he has won several prominent awards, including a Pedro Sienna Award and a Máscara de Oro Award, among others.

Playing the role of Pinochet’s equally despicable wife, Lucía, is Gloria Münchmeyer, another renowned Chilean actress. Like Vadell, Münchmeyer has made her mark in theater, cinema, and television. She has appeared in 20 feature films and has earned due recognition with prestigious awards, including the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival in 1990 for her exceptional work in “La luna en el espejo”.

Alfredo Castro, who portrays Fyodor, Pinochet’s twisted and fiercely loyal “slave”, is another significant figure in the cast. Castro has previously collaborated with director Pablo Larraín on several projects, such as “The Club”, “No”, “Post Mortem”, “Fuga”, and “Tony Manero”. He also starred in the 2014 film “From Afar”, which won the Golden Lion at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.

Completing the main cast is Paula Luchsinger, an actress and dancer who portrays the nun Carmencita. Luchsinger has been part of the entertainment industry for seven years and began her career in Larraín’s 2019 film “Ema”. She also starred in the police series “La Jauría”, which is currently available on Max.

If you’re eager to learn more about the talented cast members of “El Conde”, take a look at the list below:

Stella Gonet as Margaret

Catalina Guerra as Luciana

Amparo Noguera as Mercedes

Antonia Zegers as Jacinta

Marcial Tagle as Aníbal

Diego Muñoz as Manuel

Clemente Rodríguez as Claude Pinoche

El Conde Official Trailer: