A Sneak Peek into Call the Midwife Season 12: Who’s Joining the Cast?

Fans of the popular British period drama, Call the Midwife, are eagerly counting down the days until the premiere of its highly-anticipated season 12 on Netflix U.S. The show, which is set to debut on September 4, 2023, has garnered a loyal fan base around the world, who can’t wait to be transported back to the vibrant world of Nonnatus House.

Based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a nurse and midwife who worked in the impoverished East End of London in the 1950s and 1960s, Call the Midwife offers a captivating insight into the lives and experiences of midwives and nuns working at the Nonnatus House, a nursing convent in the deprived area of Poplar, London.

Since its debut in 2012, the show has been praised for its authentic depiction of the post-World War II era, as well as the social issues and challenges faced by the midwives and the community they serve. From the heartbreaking realities of poverty and illness to the joyous moments of new life, Call the Midwife has become a beloved and enduring favorite among viewers.

As the premiere of season 12 approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating what new characters and storylines will be introduced. Will there be new midwives joining the ranks at Nonnatus House? Will any beloved characters be returning? The excitement and anticipation are palpable, as viewers prepare to once again be swept away by the world of Call the Midwife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call the Midwife Season 12 Cast

Here’s the full cast of Call the Midwife season 12:

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as the voice of Jennifer Worth

Call the Midwife Season 12: Are There New Main Cast Members?

According to IMDb, it seems that there will be no new additions to the main cast in Call the Midwife season 12. However, RadioTimes has released a comprehensive list of guest stars who will make appearances throughout the season. If you’re curious about which actors will be popping in and out of the new season, make sure to refer to RadioTimes’ complete list for more details!