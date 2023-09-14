The Best Horror Movies Currently Streaming on Netflix

If you’re a fan of spine-tingling thrills, chilling atmospheres, and heart-pounding scares, you’re in for a treat. Get ready to dive into the eerie world of horror as we bring you the best horror movies currently streaming on Netflix. From supernatural hauntings to psychological terrors, this handpicked selection will satisfy your craving for all things spooky. Netflix offers a wide range of horror films that cater to different tastes and preferences, ensuring there’s something for every horror aficionado. Prepare yourself for intense suspense, hair-raising jump scares, and captivating storytelling that will leave you breathless. Whether you’re a seasoned horror enthusiast or looking to dip your toes into the genre, our list has you covered. So, grab a blanket, turn off the lights, and get ready to embark on a terrifying cinematic journey. Discover the best horror movies on Netflix right now, exclusively on Top Buzz Trends. Be prepared to have your nightmares come to life.

Annihilation

A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.

His House

A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.

Midnight Mass

An isolated island community experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Full of misgivings, a young woman travels with her new boyfriend to his parents’ secluded farm. Upon arriving, she comes to question everything she thought she knew about him, and herself.

Gerald’s Game

A couple tries to spice up their marriage in a remote lake house. After the husband dies unexpectedly, the wife is left handcuffed to their bed frame and must fight to survive and break free.

Apostle

In 1905, a drifter on a dangerous mission to rescue his kidnapped sister tangles with a sinister religious cult on an isolated island.

The Platform

A vertical prison with one cell per level. Two people per cell. Only one food platform and two minutes per day to feed. An endless nightmare trapped in The Hole.

Vivarium

A young couple looking for the perfect home find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses.

Cargo

After an epidemic spreads all over Australia, a father searches for someone willing to protect his daughter.

Cam

Alice, an ambitious camgirl, wakes up one day to discover she’s been replaced on her show with an exact replica of herself.

The Ritual

A group of old college friends reunite for a trip to a most dangerous country in Eastern Europe – Sweden, encountering a menacing presence there stalking them.

We Have A Ghost

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

The Babysitter

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

1922

A simple yet proud farmer in the year 1922 conspires to murder his wife for financial gain, convincing his teenage son to assist. But their actions have unintended consequences.

Little Evil

Gary, who has just married Samantha, the woman of his dreams, discovers that her six-year-old son may be the Antichrist.

Vampires vs. the Bronx

A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from gentrification…and vampires.

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Follow Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s leading exorcist, as he investigates the possession of a child and uncovers a conspiracy the Vatican has tried to keep secret.

Run Rabbit Run (2023)

Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who believes firmly in life and death, but after noticing the strange behavior of her young daughter, she must challenge her own values and confront a ghost from her past.

Malevolent (2018)

A team of scam artists get more than they bargained for when a job at a haunted country estate gets out of hand.

Death Note (2017)

A high school student named Light Turner discovers a mysterious notebook that has the power to kill anyone whose name is written within its pages, and launches a secret crusade to rid the world of criminals.