Crunchyroll is a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform that specializes in anime. This platform, owned by Sony, has become a must-have for fans of Japanese content. It offers a wide range of essential productions like “Attack on Titan,” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Ranking of Kings,” “Black Clover,” “Mob Psycho 100,” “My Hero Academia,” “Tokyo Revengers,” “Me when I turn into slime,” “My Dress-Up Darling,” “Golden Kamui,” and “Orient.” With such an impressive catalog, Crunchyroll continues to expand by adding twenty new anime shows.

Discover 20 New Anime on Crunchyroll

In recent weeks, Crunchyroll has introduced numerous works to its catalog, including both classic and recent anime. Fans can now enjoy series like “GTO,” “Cobra the Animation,” “Claymore,” “ME & ROBOCO,” and “Irodorimidori,” which are now available for the first time in France. In total, 21 new anime shows have arrived on Crunchyroll. The full list can be found below:

Crunchyroll operates on a subscription-based model, offering two different plans: Fan and Mega Fan. The Fan plan provides access to various benefits, while the Mega Fan plan allows users to enjoy up to 4 screens simultaneously and watch programs offline. The prices for these plans are €4.99/month and €6.49/month (or €64.99 annually).