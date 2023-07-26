Poor Things Premiere Delayed to December 8

Poor Things, the new retelling of the Frankenstein story by director Yorgos Lanthimos, will now premiere on December 8 rather than on the date originally slated for it to be released, September 8. The revelation of the postponement comes at a time when the entertainment industry is rethinking the autumn release season due to ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA). These strikes prevent artists from promoting movies and shows or engaging in other publicity activities. During this time, several significant film and television ventures have been put on hold because studios continue to make fun of the people who create content for them so that they can get rich.

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone Star in Poor Things

The announcement that the movie would be shown in Venice was accompanied by a brand-fresh still photograph that featured Mark Ruffalo staring closely at Emma Stone. Stone plays the role of a young woman “brought back to life” by a scientist in the film, only to run away with a “slick and debauched lawyer” played by Ruffalo. The film straddles multiple genres.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Acclaimed Career

After achieving success in his home country of Greece with many critically praised films, Lanthimos transitioned to the film industry in Hollywood with the absurdist comedy The Lobster. The newly released still hints at the singular vision of Lanthimos. After delivering back-to-back awards season smashes like The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favourite, he has since established himself as one of the most acclaimed directors in the business. He has since emerged as one of the most admired directors in the industry. In the film Poor Things, he reteams with Stone, his co-star from The Favorite, and Tony McNamara, the screenwriter for that film.

Adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s Novel

The film Poor Things is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, published in 1992. This new still does an amazing job of showcasing not only the magnificent clothes that Holly Waddington designed but also the evocative lighting created by cinematographer Robbie Ryan and the film’s excellent makeup and hairstyling. While Ruffalo’s character, Duncan Wedderburn, is seen holding Bella Baxter in his arms, Stone’s character, Bella Baxter, looks to have a fairly lifeless look on her face. It is more ominous than romantic and hints at the emancipation story at the heart of the film. Stone is one of Lanthimos’ favorite collaborators. They have already begun planning their next project together, an anthology picture titled AND.

Unusual Combination of Genres in Poor Things

A new trailer for Poor Things was just recently made available. In it, Lanthimos gave viewers a sneak peek at the unusual combination of genres that he is aiming to pull off. The genres of science fiction, surrealist comedy, costume drama, and horror are all represented in Poor Things. The teaser also highlighted the extravagant graphics created by Lanthimos, which include color and black and white imagery, as well as miniatures and matte paintings.

Poor Things Release Date and Competition

Poor Things, which also stars Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, and Jerrod Carmichael, was scheduled to go up against The Nun II and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 on September 8. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the film will debut on September 6, two days before Kraven the Hunter and Killers of the Flower Moon.