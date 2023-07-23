





Director Provides Update on Wicked: Part One Production

After production on Wicked: Part One was halted because of the continuing strike by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, director Jon M. Chu has provided an update on the film’s current standing. The fact that the crew was just a few days away from finishing filming on the musical version makes the fact that production was halted for this picture all the more perplexing. The director has claimed that the late 2024 release date set for the production would be fine with the temporary halt implemented while the actors and writers continue their struggle for improved working conditions within the industry. The land of Oz will be open for exploration by the time the holiday season rolls around the following year.

The Plot of Wicked

Years before the events of the classic film took place, Wicked follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who would eventually become the title Witch of the West from the 1939 original. The original movie took place in 1939. Elphaba will be disheartened to discover when she is a young woman, that sometimes skill and honor aren’t enough to traverse a society full of corrupt politics, nepotism, and keeping up with artificial appearances. This will be a lesson that Elphaba will learn the hard way.

Galinda is Elphaba’s best friend from college and a young witch. Galinda is a young witch who believes that the greatest way to spend her life is to rub the proper shoulders and keep a welcoming smile on everyone she meets. Ariana Grande will play the role of Galinda. The story of the musical features a considerable conflict brought about by the discrepancy between their points of view.

Director Promises the Film’s Release Date Won’t Be Affected

You can check out the full statement by Jon M. Chu below. Wicked: Part One flies into theaters on November 27, 2024:

Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie. We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close. It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back! And we will finish properly strong when the… — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 19, 2023

Too Big for One Film

When the girls meet Fiyero (played by Jonathan Bailey), the dynamic between the two groups of friends experiences a significant shift, and the plot of the legendary musical has a lot of ground to cover as a result. How Elphaba responds when she finally gets to see her one and only hero, the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), is an additional significant facet that the screenplay needs to investigate. Universal will split The production of Wicked into two parts to accommodate the time required to tell the complete story. The second and last installment of the film will be released in theaters on November 26, 2025.



