Different Purposes Considered for Squid Game

Released in the fall of 2021, Squid Game was a massive hit among viewers around the world. The South Korean series became a sensation on Netflix, breaking audience records for the platform. Now, two years later, fans eagerly await the second season, which was hinted at in the finale of the first season. (Warning: spoilers ahead for those who haven’t seen the first season yet.)

In the final moments of Squid Game, Gi-hun is about to board a plane that will take him back to his family. However, after enduring numerous trials, Gi-hun decides to turn around instead. This cliffhanger ending leaves our protagonist without the salvation he had hoped for, setting the stage for an exciting sequel.

Nevertheless, Squid Game’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, revealed that this ending could have been different. Gi-hun could have boarded the plane and been reunited with his family for a happier conclusion. However, this story did not align with the message the writers wanted to convey.

A Completely Different Message

This alternative, more uplifting ending will remain unrealized. While it may have been justified given the protagonist’s experiences, it did not align with Hwang Dong-hyuk and the writers’ intentions. Similar to many works from South Korea, Squid Game uses a certain cynicism to question the established social hierarchy and contemporary society. The actual ending, however, deviated from that theme.

As for the second season of Squid Game, which has yet to receive a release date, it will likely continue to explore or even provide answers to these provocative questions. Fans can only hope that it will maintain the brilliance of the first season. Stay tuned for updates.