‘Dicks: The Musical’ Premiere Postponed: A Comedy Film to Watch Out For

A24’s highly anticipated comedy film, ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ premiered at the prestigious 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. However, eager audiences worldwide will have to wait slightly longer than expected before experiencing the uproarious escapades of separated-at-birth twins Craig and Trevor. Originally slated for a widespread release on September 29, the film’s premiere has been postponed by one week, with select theaters now set to screen it on October 6, followed by a broader release on October 20, as reported by Deadline.

The Storyline

‘Dicks: The Musical,’ based on the off-Broadway hit titled ‘Fucking Identical Twins,’ revolves around the misadventures of antagonistic businessmen Craig and Trevor. These long-lost twin brothers discover their surprising connection after being separated at birth. Raised by their mother and father, who have long since divorced and lead hilariously absurd lives, the twins devise a clever plan to reunite their divorced parents.

Not Your Average Family Comedy

While ‘Dicks: The Musical’ draws inspiration from the beloved 1998 family comedy ‘Parent Trap,’ this R-rated version takes the story in a decidedly raunchy direction. As the film’s trailer released some time ago reveals, it promises viewers an exceptionally ludicrous and unconventional experience. Musical numbers dedicated to male genitalia size showcase the film’s unapologetic coarseness, as highlighted in Ross Bonaime’s review for Collider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the Scenes

As A24 ventures into the comedy genre for the first time, ‘Dicks: The Musical’ marks a significant milestone for the production company. The film is directed by the acclaimed Larry Charles, known for his work on ‘Borat.’ It is produced by the team that brought us ‘The Greatest Showman.’ The star-studded cast features rapper Megan Thee Stallion in her acting debut as Craig and Trevor’s boss. At the same time, Broadway veteran Nathan Lane portrays their father, and Megan Mullally plays their mother. Adding to the stellar lineup, Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang plays the role of God. The movie includes a variety of original numbers, including the recently released single “All Love Is Love,” composed by the talented Marius de Vries and Karl Saint Lucy from ‘Moulin Rouge.’ A24 Music will release the movie’s 27-song soundtrack on October 6.

Release and Availability

‘Dicks: The Musical’ will premiere in select theaters on October 6, offering early access to its eager fan base. Following this exclusive release, the film will be widely available starting October 20, ensuring audiences nationwide can enjoy the hilarious and irreverent comedy.

Conclusion

‘Dicks: The Musical’ presents a unique and raunchy take on the family comedy genre, driven by its unconventional storyline and memorable musical numbers. With A24 making a bold move into comedy and a star-studded cast that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang, the film is set to entertain audiences with its irreverent humor. Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, fans eagerly await the film’s release in select theaters on October 6, followed by a wider release on October 20. So mark your calendars for an unforgettable comedy experience that will have you laughing out loud.