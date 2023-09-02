





Denzel Washington, a Career Filled with Big Successes and Anecdotes!

Currently, Denzel Washington is reprising his role as Robert McCall in the Equalizer saga, embodying the saying “never two without three.” But beyond that, he has made a spectacular comeback throughout this decade. He recently appeared in Joel Cohen’s 2021 film Macbeth, and will soon star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Gladiator. These collaborations with renowned directors showcase the exceptional quality of Denzel Washington’s filmography, which extends far beyond these two projects. With over 45 years in the industry, he has worked with numerous directors and portrayed memorable characters.

Denzel Washington’s life is far from ordinary in many ways. Beyond being highly regarded by the Academy of the Oscars for his remarkable performances in the 90s, he has had intriguing experiences throughout his career. While some may already be aware of these anecdotes, others may have the opportunity to discover fascinating aspects of Denzel Washington’s journey. In summary, here are three anecdotes about one of the most significant actors of his generation: Oscars, Seven, and Library.

Three Trivia You Might Not Know About the Star of Equalizer 3

1) Alongside the Greatest, Denzel Washington is a Regular at the Oscars

During the 90s, Denzel Washington delivered outstanding performances that garnered attention from the Academy Awards. His talent and the excellent roles he chose led to numerous nominations and two prestigious Oscars between 1988 and 2018. He won the Best Supporting Actor for Glory and the Best Actor for Training Day. Denzel Washington is among the elite group of actors – including Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Gene Hackman, Jack Lemmon, and Kevin Spacey – who have received both awards.

2) His Biggest Regret: Having Refused a Role in David Fincher’s Seven

Despite Denzel Washington’s exceptional role selection throughout his career, he faced a regrettable moment – turning down a golden opportunity. In the first half of the 90s, he rose to prominence with powerful roles in films such as Malcolm X, The Pelican Affair, Philadelphia, and the chance to be a part of David Fincher’s Seven.

Unfortunately, Denzel Washington did not believe in the project at the time and declined the role of Detective David Mills. This decision, which he now considers a classic missed opportunity, ultimately led to Brad Pitt taking on the role. Denzel Washington still wonders how he could have said no to a film that has achieved iconic status.

3) A Touching Encounter Almost Sixty Years Later!

To conclude, we present a heartwarming anecdote about Denzel Washington. Despite his religious upbringing, he may not always portray the kindest characters on screen, but that does not diminish his genuine kindness. In the 1960s, as a child, Denzel Washington would often visit the neighborhood library to explore new books. There, he received book recommendations from a librarian named Miss Connie, who greatly influenced his cultural and intellectual growth.

Decades later, in 2016, Denzel Washington surprised Miss Connie by calling her to wish her a happy 99th birthday and promised to visit her during his trip to Atlanta while promoting his film Fences. He fulfilled this promise, bringing joy to Miss Connie’s life.



