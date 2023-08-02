If You Love Netflix, You’ll Love Demon Catchers

Demon Catchers, also known as The Uncanny Counter, is a Korean series that has gained a huge following on Netflix. The story revolves around employees at a noodle restaurant who become demon hunters at night, using their unique abilities to protect humanity from lurking evil spirits.

The series made its debut in 2020 and later appeared on the Scarlet streaming platform in 2021. With a total of sixteen episodes, each approximately one hour long, the first season offers a generous amount of content for viewers to enjoy.

Almost Three Years of Anticipation for the Sequel

The long-awaited second season of Demon Catchers started streaming on Netflix on July 29. Rather than releasing the entire sequel at once, the episodes will be rolled out gradually, allowing new viewers to catch up on the first season.

For fans, the arrival of the sequel brings relief, especially considering the conflicts within the production team during the first season. Despite the setbacks, a sequel was planned, although fans had to patiently wait for almost three years. Many believe that this series has the potential to become the next big hit on Netflix, surpassing even the most popular shows of the moment.

If you haven’t watched Demon Catchers yet, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the thrilling episodes of the first season and then continue the journey with the sequel at your own pace. Don’t miss out on what could be Netflix’s best production yet.