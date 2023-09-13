Deadpool 3, a film faithful to the saga

If you think that Marvel films are no longer as exciting as they used to be, think again. Deadpool 3 is one of those movies that still manages to create a buzz among fans. Directed by Shawn Levy, known for his work on Free Guy and Date Night, this film holds a special place as it will be the first R-rated Marvel film from Disney. And that’s not all, it also brings back Hugh Jackman in the iconic role of Wolverine.

Unfortunately, Shawn Levy had hoped to keep some surprises hidden, but things didn’t go according to plan.

Shawn Levy is pissed! And we understand it

While the inclusion of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has been officially announced, the team wanted to keep Wolverine’s costume a secret. But unfortunately, this became impossible because Levy chose not to film on a green screen, which comes with its own consequences.

Shawn Levy had really wanted to surprise the fans by revealing the new costume in the first trailer. The team went to great lengths to create a yellow costume that pays homage to the hero’s iconic look in the comics. It’s worth noting that Hugh Jackman has reassured his fans that this new adventure of Wolverine will not disrupt the continuity of the previous Logan film.

On a side note, even though there may not be much news about Deadpool 3 at the moment, the film already has a release date – May 1, 2024.