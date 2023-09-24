D.C. Comics Announces Second Printing of “Wonder Woman” #1

D.C. Comics is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated second printing of Wonder Woman #1 just days after the initial release of this captivating comic. The overwhelming demand for this issue resulted in a rapid sell-out at the distributor level, prompting D.C. Comics to meet the genuine enthusiasm of fans with a timely reprint.

The Debut of a New Era

On September 19, comic enthusiasts were treated to the debut of the new Wonder Woman series, a momentous occasion marked by the collaborative efforts of writer Tom King and illustrator Daniel Sampere. The remarkable achievement, however, was the swift sell-out of this inaugural issue on September 22. In response to this enthusiasm, D.C. Comics is pleased to announce that the second printing, graced with new artwork by renowned artists Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, is set to grace comic store shelves on October 24.

Two Editions to Choose From

For avid collectors and fans alike, the second printing of Wonder Woman #1 offers two distinct editions. The standard edition, priced at a reasonable $4.99, promises the same thrilling story and breathtaking artwork. Meanwhile, for those who seek something extra special, there’s the special foil printing edition, available at $9.99. This foil print edition is part of the exclusive “Jim Lee Icons Series,” an enticing offer that includes connecting covers with Batman #608 (Batman Day Special Edition) and Superman #7. Its distinct lack of trade dress sets the foil print apart, making it a truly unique and coveted collector’s item.

The Creative Team Behind the Magic

Tom King, a masterful storyteller in the comic world, lends his pen to Wonder Woman #1, while the visual narrative is brought to life through the talents of Daniel Sampere. The stunning cover art, destined to become iconic, results from the collaborative genius of Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair. Fans and collectors alike can eagerly anticipate obtaining their piece of this comic book masterpiece from their local comic book stores starting October 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Fresh Dawn for D.C. Comics

The relaunch of Wonder Woman’s story is part of a broader publishing initiative called the “Dawn of D.C.” Launched in January, this initiative introduces over 20 new titles and storylines into the D.C. Universe. This exciting event celebrates D.C.’s iconic characters while simultaneously forging a fresh direction that resonates with a new generation of heroes and readers.

A Gateway for New and Veteran Readers

The “Dawn of D.C.” initiative welcomes new readers while providing long-time comic enthusiasts with an ideal entry point into the D.C. Universe. This revitalization breathes new life into beloved characters such as Batman, Superman, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, propelling them into a bold new direction that promises to be captivating.

Unveiling the Wonder Woman Saga

In this new era, Wonder Woman’s story unfolds as an Amazon is unjustly accused of mass murder. This accusation led Congress to pass the “Amazon Safety Act” to keep Amazon out of the United States. As a result, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.) formation brands Wonder Woman as an outlaw. Readers can eagerly anticipate thrilling encounters with old and new adversaries, including a formidable villain described as being on par with the Joker.

What Lies Ahead

Looking ahead, Wonder Woman #2 is scheduled for release on October 17, promising an epic battle where Diana confronts an entire army, including her former love interest, Steve Trevor. The stage is set for an enthralling journey into the heart of heroism and conflict.

Your Second Chance

The second printing of Wonder Woman #1 will soon be available in comic book stores starting October 24. Don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring world of Wonder Woman and witness the dawn of a new era in D.C. Comics. Collectors, enthusiasts, and fans mark your calendars and prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure.

Source: DC