DC Comics Reprinting Batman: Year One

Batman: Year One Facsimile Editions

Batman fans have a reason to celebrate as DC Comics has announced that it will reprint Batman: Year One, a classic comic series that debuted in 1987. What’s more exciting is that the reprints will be in special facsimile editions, replicating the original comics in every way, including the classic covers and even the era-specific advertisements. The facsimile editions will have a unique foil variant cover, with Batman #404 having an additional blank sketch variant. Excitingly, the facsimile editions will be released every week starting December 5th. But that’s not all; DC Comics is also planning to publish a hardcover edition of the stories, called David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One Artist’s Edition, which is set to be released in 2024. Batman fans are in for a treat with these upcoming releases, which promise to take them back to the original series’ glory days.

Batman: Year One Facsimile Editions Details

Batman #404: Written by Frank Miller, art and cover by David Mazzucchelli, foil