David Fincher’s Next Project: The Killer

You may know David Fincher for classic films like Fight Club, Seven, Zodiac, The Curious Story of Benjamin, Gone Girl, and his popular TV shows House of Cards and Mindhunter. Now, get ready to add The Killer to that list. Fincher is teaming up with Netflix once again to bring us an adaptation of the comic book series Le Tueur by Matz and Luc Jacamon. This thrilling story introduces us to a hitman who coldly takes the lives of his victims without any remorse. However, everything changes when an unexpected event forces him to question his entire existence.

An Impressive Cast

Leading the cast is the talented Michael Fassbender, known for his role as Magneto in the X-Men prequel series. Joining him are Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, and Monique Ganderton, who will either stand by his side or oppose him. Fans will also be delighted to know that the screenplay was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the brilliant mind behind the script of Seven. Mark your calendars because The Killer is set to premiere on Netflix on November 10.

Continuing the Success After Mindhunter

The Killer is Fincher’s second feature film for Netflix, with Mank being his first. However, he truly made a name for himself on the platform with the series Mindhunter. This gripping show, released in October 2017, follows two FBI agents as they delve into the minds of serial killers in the United States, despite the lack of research available on the subject. The cast includes Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv. Unfortunately, after two well-received seasons, Fincher announced that Netflix has decided not to continue the series due to its high production costs and the lack of sufficient viewership. Simply put, the show wasn’t profitable enough to warrant a continuation.