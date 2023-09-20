David Beckham’s New Docuseries “Beckham” Coming to Netflix David Beckham fans, get ready for an exciting new docuseries that’s coming soon to Netflix. Titled simply “Beckham”, this highly anticipated documentary series is being helmed and produced by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens, who is well-known for his outstanding work on critically acclaimed documentaries such as “Crazy Love” and “Before the Flood”. With such an experienced and talented director at the helm, viewers can expect an insightful and compelling look into the life and career of one of the most iconic football players of all time. The production team for “Beckham” is equally impressive, featuring Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek, Nicola Howson, and Billie Shepherd as producers, along with David Gardner and Gary Neville serving as executive producers. With their combined expertise and creativity, this team is sure to deliver a documentary series that is both captivating and unforgettable. If you’re a fan of David Beckham or simply interested in the world of football, then you won’t want to miss this exciting new series. Stay tuned for more updates and information about “Beckham” as the release date approaches! Release Date The highly anticipated series, “Beckham”, will be making its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023. Fans can expect to see the complete series released at the stroke of midnight Pacific Time, which is 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. However, viewers who reside in the Central Time zone will have to wait until 2:00 a.m. CT to watch the series in its entirety. Mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch the entire series on its release date! Number of Episodes The docuseries consists of a total of four episodes, each with a runtime of 60 minutes. Therefore, the entire season has a runtime of approximately four hours. If you are an avid binge-watcher, you can easily watch the entire series in one sitting without any interruptions. Is Beckham a Limited Series? As a limited series, Beckham is unlikely to see a second season. However, this is in line with many other documentary series on Netflix that are designed to be self-contained. While it may be disappointing for fans who want to see more of the show, it also means that the creators have a clear and concise story to tell without the need to stretch the material beyond its natural conclusion. So while we may not see more of Beckham, the series stands as a complete and satisfying viewing experience in its own right. Cast The upcoming docuseries is set to offer an exclusive and in-depth peek into the life of legendary footballer David Beckham. The series will bring together a star-studded cast of interviewees, including Beckham’s beloved wife Victoria, his close-knit family, his trusted friends, and some of his most notable football teammates. Through these interviews, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the man behind the iconic footballer, his journey to success, and the people who have played a significant role in his life. Here’s the cast list: David Beckham

Victoria Beckham

Gary Neville

Eric Cantona

Sir Alex Ferguson

Rio Ferdinand

Paul Scholes

Roy Keane

Mel C (aka Sporty Spice)

Diego Simeone

Carlos Queiroz

Luís Figo

Míchel Salgado

Florentino Pérez

Roberto Carlos

Ronaldo Nazário

Fabio Capello Synopsis The documentary chronicles the life and career of global football star, David Beckham. BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time. Trailer On September 19th, 2021, the popular streaming service Netflix released the official trailer for a documentary titled “Beckham”. The trailer provides viewers with a sneak peek of what to expect from the highly anticipated documentary. If you’re interested, you can watch the trailer below and get a glimpse into the life and career of one of the most iconic football players of all time. Be sure to check out Beckham, arriving on Netflix on Oct. 4.

