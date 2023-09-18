Customize Your iPhone Home Screen: Tips and Tricks.

Changing the look of your iPhone’s background wallpaper is undoubtedly a quick and easy way to infuse your personality into your device. However, did you know there’s a world of customization possibilities beyond that? With a combination of the built-in Shortcuts app and some help from the App Store, you can transform your home screen into a personalized masterpiece. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to create unique themes, custom app icons, and widgets to make your iPhone your own honestly.

Make Your iPhone Truly Yours with Custom App Icons

Open the Shortcuts App

To embark on your customization journey, open the preinstalled Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

Add a New Shortcut

Look for the plus icon in the app interface’s top right corner and tap on it to add a new shortcut.

Select “Add Action”

Among the options presented, select “Add Action.”

Search for “Open App”

In the search bar, type “Open app,” and from the search results, select the “Open App” action.

Choose the App to Customize

A list of your installed apps will appear; select the one you want to customize.

Customize the Shortcut

Now, tap the downward-facing arrow next to “Open App” at the top. From the menu that pops up, choose “Add to Home Screen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rename the Shortcut and Choose an Icon

Under “Home Screen Name and Icon,” provide your shortcut with a fresh name. Afterward, find a new icon image on your web browser. Once you’ve located the image, please save it to your photos.

Select the New Icon Image

Return to the Shortcuts app, tap the “Home Screen Name and Icon” icon, and then select “Choose Photo.” Locate and choose the image you saved. You can also make adjustments as necessary and then tap “Choose.”

Add the Customized App to Your Home Screen

To complete the process, hit the “Add” button, adding the customized app (which essentially acts as a bookmark) to your home screen. At this point, you can safely delete the original app while still keeping it accessible in your App Library.

Customize Your iPhone Widgets.

Why stop at app icons when you can also personalize your iPhone widgets? Follow these steps to take your home screen customization to the next level:

Download the Widgetsmith App

Begin by downloading the Widgetsmith app, available on the App Store.

Select the Widget Size

Choose the widget size you’d like to customize within the app: small, medium, or large.

Customize and Save the Widget

Tap the widget you want to modify. You can customize it further by adjusting fonts and colors. Once you’re satisfied with the changes, tap “Save” to save your customized widget.

Add the Widget to Your Home Screen

On your home screen, press and hold anywhere to enter edit mode. Then, tap the plus icon in the top left corner and search for “Widgetsmith.” Select the app icon, choose the desired widget size, and tap “Add Widget.”

Edit the Widget

For additional customization options, press down on the widget and select “Edit Widget.”

With these steps, you can proudly showcase different-sized icons and customized widgets on your home screen, all reflecting your unique style and preferences. You can create devices for various features and applications, including photos, time, date, weather, health, battery status, calendar, reminders, tides, and astronomy.

For more tips on personalizing your iPhone, check out our articles on the best iPhone cases in 2023 and how to get rid of annoying iPhone features.

Find the Perfect iPhone Case to Complete Your Look.

Customizing your iPhone isn’t limited to software tweaks – adding a vibrant phone case can make a substantial difference. Consider the FireNova silicone case in eye-catching colors like sky blue, midnight green, and teal, designed for the iPhone 14. Priced at only $17 on Amazon, it’s not just about style; it also provides solid protection for your beloved device. Make your iPhone truly yours, inside and out!