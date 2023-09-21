Article Title

Cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, known as “Bitboy,” has secured a quick crowdfunding of $59,000 amid a legal battle, sparking backlash from the community.

Armstrong tweeted an emotional video earlier today, imploring the cryptocurrency community to donate. He revealed the emotional and financial pressure he was under due to the ongoing legal dispute with Hit Network.

Citing examples blackmailPublic humiliation, and even death threats, Armstrong explained that he was having the “most terrifying experience” of his existence. He asserted that Hit Network had left him financially disadvantaged, hampering his ability to continue the legal battle without outside support.

@HitNetwork_ He took all my money from me so I can’t fight. I humbly ask anyone who has benefited from my content or anything I’ve done to help donate to my legal fund for BitBoy Crypto Recovery. ETH address: 0xa6079bC88540cC9360D3c8D6f9cE583cdCcC3dC6 pic.twitter.com/PC2Ast0fTU – Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) September 20, 2023

At the time of writing, the Ethereum address associated with the donations shows a balance of $59,788, accumulated from 97 separate transactions. However, the cryptocurrency community is angry about these actions.



Are crypto donations getting out of control?

The fundraising move was met with harsh criticism from across the cryptocurrency world. Prominent figures like ZachXBT, a blockchain investigator, highlighted Armstrong’s recent display of a Rolex watch, questioning the YouTuber’s honesty. Many users pointed out that Bitboy owns a Lamborghini, which makes it odd that people keep donating to him. Although Armstrong stated that his car had been extorted by people associated with the case, no independent evidence has emerged to confirm this statement.

Bitboy is the scam YouTuber who drove Lambos, made millions in cryptocurrency scams, then lost it all

Within just 24 hours after begging for donations, he received $75,000 from gullible followers just by telling a sad story. What’s your excuse, Anon? pic.twitter.com/nDfX8qkzPv – DonCrypto (@DonCryptoDraper) September 20, 2023

The popular trading advisor who uses the pseudonym Satoshi Flipper expressed his deep frustration with people who support Armstrong’s cause. CoinMamba, another pseudonymous trader, was more direct, advising: “There are probably better ways to make financial contributions than helping BitBoy.”

I’m telling my kids this was the CFO of FTX 🤭 https://t.co/rJq7R0xNLU – Satoshi Flipper (@SatoshiFlipper) September 20, 2023

Are you serious 🤨…. In this case I need some financing too 😂 — XRP_Bandit💰 (@Chief_XRP) September 20, 2023

The donations to Armstrong come as exchanges and other platforms are actively donating cryptocurrencies to support victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco. The community is criticizing donors for donating their money to Armstrong while the crisis affecting thousands of people is still unfolding.

For our users in Morocco 🇲🇦: If you were unfortunately affected by the recent earthquakes, be sure to read the FAQs to find out if you qualify for assistance from #BinanceA donation of $3 million. Find all the details below. 👉 https://t.co/kHJb2Y86Z9 pic.twitter.com/mO9KblYgXk — Binance Charitable Foundation (@BinanceBCF) September 14, 2023