Cryptocurrency influencer Ben Armstrong, known as “Bitboy,” has secured a quick crowdfunding of $59,000 amid a legal battle, sparking backlash from the community.
Armstrong tweeted an emotional video earlier today, imploring the cryptocurrency community to donate. He revealed the emotional and financial pressure he was under due to the ongoing legal dispute with Hit Network.
Citing examples blackmailPublic humiliation, and even death threats, Armstrong explained that he was having the “most terrifying experience” of his existence. He asserted that Hit Network had left him financially disadvantaged, hampering his ability to continue the legal battle without outside support.
At the time of writing, the Ethereum address associated with the donations shows a balance of $59,788, accumulated from 97 separate transactions. However, the cryptocurrency community is angry about these actions.
Are crypto donations getting out of control?
The fundraising move was met with harsh criticism from across the cryptocurrency world. Prominent figures like ZachXBT, a blockchain investigator, highlighted Armstrong’s recent display of a Rolex watch, questioning the YouTuber’s honesty. Many users pointed out that Bitboy owns a Lamborghini, which makes it odd that people keep donating to him. Although Armstrong stated that his car had been extorted by people associated with the case, no independent evidence has emerged to confirm this statement.
The popular trading advisor who uses the pseudonym Satoshi Flipper expressed his deep frustration with people who support Armstrong’s cause. CoinMamba, another pseudonymous trader, was more direct, advising: “There are probably better ways to make financial contributions than helping BitBoy.”
The donations to Armstrong come as exchanges and other platforms are actively donating cryptocurrencies to support victims of the recent earthquake in Morocco. The community is criticizing donors for donating their money to Armstrong while the crisis affecting thousands of people is still unfolding.