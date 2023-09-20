Discover Clint Eastwood’s Latest Film – Cry Macho

As a fan of Clint Eastwood’s work, I’m excited to share with you that the legendary actor, director, and producer has a fantastic collection of movies available on Netflix. Among them, Cry Macho stands out as one of the best films currently ranked in the top 10 movie list on the streaming platform as of September 19th.

Cry Macho is a thrilling neo-Western drama that Eastwood directed and produced. The screenplay was expertly written by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash. Joining Eastwood as producers are Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore, and Jessica Meier, while David M. Bernstein serves as the executive producer.

Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name, Cry Macho follows the story of Mike Milo (played by Clint Eastwood), a former rodeo star and washed-up horse-breeder. He embarks on a mission to retrieve his ex-boss’s young son, Rafo (played by Eduardo Minett), from Mexico and bring him back safely, away from his alcoholic mother. Throughout the film, we see the two characters bond as they navigate their way through the desert, facing various challenges and obstacles.

Now, you might be curious about the rest of the cast of Cry Macho. In addition to Clint Eastwood and Eduardo Minett, the film features a talented ensemble that includes Dwight Yoakam as Mike’s former boss, Howard Polk; Natalia Traven as Rafo’s mother, Leta; and Horacio Garcia Rojas as the corrupt police captain, Emilio. All of the actors deliver powerful performances that add depth and nuance to their characters, making Cry Macho a must-see movie for any fan of the Western or drama genres.

Cry Macho Cast

Clint Eastwood is a man of many talents. Not only does he direct and produce, but he also stars in his latest gripping film as the main character. In the movie, Eastwood brings to life the character of a retired Texan rodeo star named Mike Milo. With a career spanning from the 1950s, Eastwood has become a household name known for his unforgettable roles in movies and TV shows. Some of his notable works include Rawhide, where he played Rowdy Yates, the Man with No Name in the spaghetti westerns, Every Which Way but Loose, Hang ‘Em High, Where Eagles Dare, The Bridges of Madison County, In the Line of Fire, The Mule, Unforgiven, Gran Torino, and many more. Eastwood has captured audiences with his unique style and captivating performances, making him one of the most celebrated actors of his time.

Now, let’s introduce you to the rest of the cast and the roles they portray:

Eduardo Minett as Rafo: the young boy Mike Milo embarks on a journey to bring home from Mexico.

Natalia Traven as Marta

Dwight Yoakam as Howard Polk

Fernanda Urrejola as Leta

Horacio García-Rojas as Aurelio

If you’re planning to watch this intriguing drama film, it’s worth noting that it has been given a PG-13 rating. This rating indicates that some of the content may be unsuitable for younger viewers under the age of 13. The film contains instances of strong language and thematic elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences. Therefore, parents are advised to exercise caution and consider whether the film is suitable for their children’s viewing.

If you want a sneak peek of Cry Macho, make sure to check out the official trailer!

Cry Macho, starring Clint Eastwood, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Don’t miss this remarkable film!