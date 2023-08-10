The Debut of DC Universe’s Creature Commandos: What We Know So Far

The new DC Universe that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working on will be presented to the public for the first time in the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos. Although Gunn and Safran have provided an overview of many projects intended to be a part of the DCU’s first chapter, Gods and Monsters, Creature Commandos will be the first to debut on television. In January, Gunn stated that he was very close to finishing writing the episodes for the series. In April, he announced the voice cast for the series. The plans for the series are coming together well due to these two announcements.

The Inspiration: DC Comics’ Creature Commandos

The DC Comics superhuman team of the same name will serve as inspiration for the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos. Fans are intrigued about how Gunn’s ambition to combine animation in the DC Universe with live-action movies will work, as this will be the first animated DC Universe television series. When he announced DCU Chapter One, Gunn indicated he wanted the same actors to represent characters in the DC Universe in live-action and animated films. This is something that other franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have yet to be able to accomplish due to the hectic schedules of their actors. Gunn wants to change this. Even further, Gunn intends to make it so that video games are considered canon within the DCU universe.

The reception that Creature Commandos receives and the opportunities that it presents will have a significant impact on how well this plan is executed. Despite this, the show is one of the DC Universe’s most anticipated productions since it features a talented ensemble cast, the writing Gunn, and a distinct comic book premise to expand upon. The following outlines all that we currently know about Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos Cast

Russ Bain as Craic Brother

Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Maria Bakalova as Ilana Rostovic

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky

Steve Agee as John Economos

What is the Release Date of Creature Commandos?

The creator of Creature Commandos, James Gunn, has revealed that he has already written all seven episodes of the show, and an official still from the show has been released. If everything goes according to plan, the series’ first episode will air before the end of 2024. However, Gunn and Safran have repeatedly stated that Superman: Legacy would serve as our new entrance point into the DC Universe. It is reasonable to anticipate that Creature Commandos will be released sometime in the middle of 2025, given that Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11th, 2025.

Who is the Creator of Creature Commandos Series?

James Francis Gunn Jr. is a well-known American director and executive at a film studio. In the middle of the 1990s, he launched his career as a screenwriter, beginning his tenure with Troma Entertainment with the film Tromeo and Juliet (1997). After that, he began his career as a film director, making his debut with the horror-comedy movie Slither (2006) and later transitioning to the superhero genre with films such as Super (2010), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), The Suicide Squad (2021), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). The year 2022 saw Gunn and Peter Safran being hired by Warner Bros. Discovery to take on the roles of co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. In addition, he penned and directed the web series James Gunn’s PG Porn (which aired from 2008 to 2009), the original series Peacemaker, which airs on HBO Max from 2022 to the current day, and the original special for Disney+ titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022). Other projects he is known for are writing for the 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead (1978), writing the live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo (2002) and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), writing and producing the horror-action film The Belko Experiment (2016), producing the superhero-horror film Brightburn (2019), and contributing to comedy-anthology film Movie 43 (2013) and the 2012 hack-and-slash video game Lollipop Chainsaw. It was also disclosed that Gunn was working on the animated series Creature Commandos, which will consist of seven episodes and be based on the comic book team of the same name. Gunn is also working on the HBO Max series Waller, a spin-off of Peacemaker and will center on the character Amanda Waller.

What is the Plot of Creature Commandos?

Gunn confirmed this information when he announced the television series. Beyond that, we don’t know much more about the plot, but based on what we know, it will be very faithful to the original DC comic.

The comic’s story, which takes place during World War II, revolves around a top-secret government initiative, Project M, responsible for developing the Creature Commandos.

The experiment aimed to develop a squad of super-soldiers (no, not those) who, due to their monster looks and heightened talents, would strike terror into the hearts of their adversaries in the Nazi army.

Given that Bride of Frankenstein is supposed to have a leading role in the series, the science fiction show will likely follow this sequence of events, possibly told from her point of view.