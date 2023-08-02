The Storyline

Crazy Bear, a comedy film based on a true story, takes us back to 1985. It revolves around a plane crash that leads to the disappearance of a shipment of cocaine. Unbeknownst to everyone, a massive brown bear ingests the drugs and becomes unusually hyperactive. The bear goes on to chase criminals, cops, and unsuspecting tourists in the forest, creating a series of hilarious and chaotic events.

A Controversial Adaptation

Elizabeth Banks, the director of Crazy Bear, opted for a creative adaptation of the true story. In reality, the bear did not harm anyone as it died shortly after ingesting the drugs. However, the film depicts an exaggerated and outrageous scenario for comedic effect. The movie’s release caused controversy, with some experts criticizing its portrayal of cocaine use as entertaining and fun, potentially glamorizing drug use.

Reviews and Ratings

On Rotten Tomatoes, Crazy Bear received a 67% approval rating from critics. They acknowledge that the film may appeal to B-movie enthusiasts, despite its less-than-perfect plot and uneven execution. The audience score is slightly higher at 71%, indicating a better overall reception among moviegoers.

A Potential Sequel in the Works

With its estimated production cost of $30-35 million, Crazy Bear proved to be a financial success by surpassing $89 million in global box office earnings. This achievement has raised speculation about a potential sequel. Screenwriter Jimmy Warden has already expressed his interest in creating multiple sequels. Elizabeth Banks, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, showed her enthusiasm for the idea of continuing Crazy Bear’s story, although nothing is confirmed yet.