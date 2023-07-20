Not so much for kids?

SpongeBob is a popular cartoon that has been running for 24 years. Despite its long run, the show is still thriving and currently in its thirteenth season. However, there are some episodes that have sparked controversy, such as the fifteenth episode of season 3, originally aired in 2003.

For fifteen years, this particular episode had no issues until it was banned on Paramount+ in 2018 for some unknown reason. It also became unavailable for purchase on Prime Video.

The reason for the ban was that the content was deemed inappropriate for young children. Another episode, the twenty-second of season 2 titled “Kwarantined Krab,” was also faced with a similar judgment due to its theme of pandemic confinement.

A story of panties

The controversial fifteenth episode of season 3, titled “A Troubled Night,” revolves around Mr. Krabs feeling old and useless. SpongeBob and Patrick try to help him reconnect with his youth, leading to a scene where they search through Mr. Krabs’ mother’s underwear drawer.

Although this scene may not be shocking, it is speculated that it was the reason for the episode’s ban, according to fans. However, Paramount+ has recently reinstated the episode without providing any justification for its previous absence, which is quite unusual.