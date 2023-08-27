The Highly Anticipated Fifth Season of What We Do in the Shadows

Introduction

With the release of the fifth season of the popular vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows, FX is inviting viewers worldwide to “New York City, New York City, New York City.” The plot of the television adaption, which is based on the film of the same name directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, revolves around four vampires and their familiarity with one another as they attempt to navigate the challenges of contemporary life in New York City. Even though most of the dark comedy focuses on the roommates’ constant bickering and disputing with one another, they have developed into a genuine family over the course of the show’s four seasons and have participated in various paranormal activities. The long-awaited wish of one of the show’s main characters will be granted in the upcoming fifth season of the immensely popular comedy, which is expected to be the most successful season of the show yet. Since it has been over a year since we’ve seen the bloodsuckers that call New York their home, some viewers may want a refresher course on where we last saw the vampiric buddies and what they’ll be up to in the upcoming season. This is a complete cast and character guide for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, which you can use to familiarize yourself with the “fucking guys” featured in the forthcoming season.

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Harvey Guillén has had a successful career in voice acting, and he was most recently heard in the film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which received a lot of positive feedback from critics. Before that, Guillén gained widespread recognition for his performance as Guillermo in the film What We Do in the Shadows. Guillermo de la Cruz is not a vampire, unlike most of the other characters in the series. Instead, he is a servant known as a familiar to Nandor the Relentless, a 700-year-old vampire played by Kayvan Novak. Nandor needs to be made aware of what he is doing. Guillermo is responsible for all of the responsibilities that Nandor and the other vampires of their home on Staten Island, such as making repairs, paying the group’s taxes, and bringing potential victims to the mansion so the vampires can feed on them. Guillermo performs this in the vain expectation that Nandor will one day transform him into a vampire, allowing him to realize his longtime ambition of becoming a ravenous creature of the night. After some time has passed, Guillermo learns that he is a descendant of the famous vampire hunter Van Helsing. This presents a fascinating conflict of interest for Guillermo, who is trying to become a vampire. The conclusion of season 4 left viewers hanging on the cliffhanger of Guillermo phoning his vampire friend and offering him a substantial sum of money in exchange for transforming him into a vampire. Guillermo gets bitten, but after several weeks, he still hasn’t developed any of the powers associated with vampires. The events of Season 5 will show whether or not Guillermo’s vampire bite was successful, and his more seasoned vampire pals will most likely attempt to assist him.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Nandor, portrayed by Cruella de Vil star and English actor Kayvan Novak, is the oldest of the four vampires on Staten Island. According to rumors, Nandor is around 700 years old, which would make him one of the most senior vampires seen in the show. That would indicate that Nandor is more knowledgeable and has a larger vocabulary. Nevertheless, he is the show character with the least knowledge about the contemporary world. He has almost no idea what is going on. Because of this, Nandor places a significant amount of trust in Guillermo. Even though he treats his familiar with contempt and cruelty, Nandor genuinely cares for Guillermo and believes him to be his most trusted friend. Still, not even Guillermo can help Nandor when he goes through his numerous bouts of sadness, typically brought on by memories of when he served as a commander in the Ottoman Empire. In the preview for Season 5, Nandor seems just as ignorant as he always has been, thinking that a cut-out picture of Ryan Seacrest serves as a coupon for a local store. Given Nandor’s lack of experience in the outside world, it’s possible that he’ll run into some difficulties due to Guillermo’s possible transformation into a vampire.

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

Because of his roles on Toast of London and The IT Crowd, comedic fan in Great Britain is familiar with the talents of actor Matt Berry, who hails from the actor’s home nation. Matt Berry has reached a larger audience than ever for a good cause. This is mostly due to his fantastic performance in the role of Laszlo Cravensworth in the film What We Do in the Shadows. Laszlo, the second occupant of the vampiric house on Staten Island, has spent the last few centuries happily married to his adoring wife, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Natasia Demetriou is the vampire that played the role of Laszlo. As is the case with any pair, they go through their ups and downs, sometimes resulting in a temporary open relationship and other times involving Nadia chasing Laszlo around the home. These ups and downs are typical of any partnership. Laszlo once went so far as to leave the state for a week under the guise of a new persona known as Jackie Daytona to evade a competitor vampire to whom he owed rent. In recent episodes, Laszlo has also developed an unexpected friendship with Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch. Laszlo even cared for the energy vampire while he was reincarnated as a young child, developing quickly. In the preview for Season 5, Laszlo can be seen attempting to instruct Guillermo, whom he continues to wrongly refer to as “Gizmo,” on how to transform into a bat and fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja Cravensworth

Natasia Demetriou’s portrayal of the fiery Nadja in the film What We Do in the Shadows immediately catapulted her to the entertainment industry’s forefront. Nadia’s bite caused Laszlo’s transformation into a vampire, and ever since then, the couple has been (mostly) content in their marriage. Over the course of her life, Nadja has been responsible for getting herself and her friends involved in many misguided plans, and she has virtually always been the mastermind behind these plans. When Nadja and her companions are selected to be the leaders of New York’s Vampire Council, Nadja is the one who handles most of the day-to-day business and is even the one who comes up with the wacky notion of operating a nightclub that is only open to vampires. In virtually all cases, Nadja is also accompanied by a doll named “Nadja,” which is haunted by a spectral version of Nadja, who once lived as a person. During the fifth season, Nadja is trying to instruct a young Colin Robinson on the ways of the dating world.

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

In a show where each and every character has the potential to be a fan favorite, the role of Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch, is the one that fans adore the most. At first glance, Colin Robinson appears no different from any normal human being. Despite this, he is one of the most influential and widespread vampires. Since Colin Robinson is an energy vampire, he does not consume human blood. Still, he feeds on human emotions, namely the sense of boredom. He gets energy from being the most unremarkable guy imaginable and entertaining others with inexorable stream-of-consciousness ramblings. Fans of the show were stunned when Colin Robinson passed away on his 100th birthday in Season 3. Still, it was later revealed that Robinson had been reincarnated as a youngster who was developing quickly. After some time had passed, Colin Robinson matured and reverted to his previous self. He no longer even recalls the time when he was a large-headed infant. In his latest scheme to obtain more energy, Colin Robinson runs for office in Season 5, using the tagline “Fallin’ for Colin” to help him in his campaign.

Kristen Schaal as The Guide

Most of Kristen Schaal’s fame stems from her role as a voice actress, but in What We Do in the Shadows, she takes on the role of The Guide. Not much is known about this character yet, but given Schaal’s talent and the show’s track record, fans can expect an intriguing and humorous performance.