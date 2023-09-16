Display Size, Tech, Resolution, Refresh Rate, Brightness

Smartphones nowadays have advanced display features that enhance the visual experience. The models differ in display size. The first model comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display having a resolution of 2,556×1,179 pixels. The second model features a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,796×1,290 pixels, and the third model has a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,088×1,440 pixels. Additionally, the third model boasts of a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a bright display with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

Pixel Density

Pixel density determines the level of detail and sharpness on the screen. The first and second models have a pixel density of 460 ppi, while the third model has a slightly higher pixel density of 500 ppi. The fourth and fifth models offer even higher pixel densities of 525 ppi and 512 ppi, respectively.

Dimensions

The dimensions of the smartphones also vary. The first model measures 2.78 x 5.77 x 0.32 inches, the second model measures 3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 inches, the third model measures 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inches, the fourth model measures 2.92 x 6.42 x 0.33 inches, and the fifth model measures 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches.

Weight

When it comes to weight, the smartphones have different weights. The first model weighs 187 grams (6.6 ounces), the second model weighs 221 grams (7.81 ounces), the third model weighs 234 grams (8.25 ounces), the fourth model weighs 205 grams (7.23 ounces), and the fifth model weighs 212 grams (7.5 ounces).

Mobile Software

Smartphones run on different operating systems. The first and second models are powered by the latest iOS 17, while the third, fourth, and fifth models operate on Android 13.

Camera

The camera capabilities differ across the models. The first and second models boast a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The third model features a quad-camera setup with a 200-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. The fourth model offers a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. Lastly, the fifth model showcases a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

Front-Facing Camera

For stunning selfies, all models are equipped with front-facing cameras. The first and second models feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, while the third has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The fourth model also offers a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, and the fifth model showcases a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Video Capture

When it comes to video recording capabilities, the models offer different options. The first and second models support 4K video capture, while the third model can record in 8K at 30 frames per second. The fourth model also supports 8K video recording; the fifth model can capture 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Processor

The performance of smartphones relies heavily on the processor. The A17 Pro processor powers the first and second models, while the third model utilizes the Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The fourth model has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the fifth model runs on the Google Tensor G2 processor.

RAM/Storage

The models offer different RAM and storage options for smooth multitasking and ample storage space. The first model is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The second model comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The third model offers 12GB of RAM and multiple storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The fourth model chooses between 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage. Lastly, the fifth model has 12GB of RAM and various storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

Expandable Storage

None of the models support expandable storage, so choosing the appropriate storage capacity from the available options is essential.

Battery/Charging Speeds

The battery life and charging speeds vary across the models. The battery capacities and charging technologies differ, so it’s crucial to consider individual needs. The first model’s battery capacity is undisclosed, but Apple claims it can provide up to 23 hours of video playback and 20 hours of streaming. Similarly, the second model has an unknown battery capacity, but Apple claims it can deliver up to 29 hours of video playback and 25 hours of streaming. The third model has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. The fourth model features a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired charging in the US and 100W wired in the UK. The fifth model also features a 5,000 mAh battery.

Fingerprint Sensor

Regarding biometric security, none of the models have a fingerprint sensor. Instead, they rely on advanced facial recognition technology, Face ID, to securely unlock the devices.

Connector

All models feature a USB-C connector for charging and data transfer. The USB-C port supports USB 3.0 technology.

Headphone Jack

None of the models come with a headphone jack, so wireless or USB-C headphones are necessary to enjoy audio.

Special Features

The models offer several unique features that enhance the overall user experience. These include 5